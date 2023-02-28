SupportU Strengthens Leadership Team with new VP of Client Success to Support Continued Growth
I believe in SupportU’s culture and am so proud to be a part of this disruptive and diverse organization”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SupportU, a woman, minority-owned disruptor in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, is pleased to announce and welcome the addition of Laurie Colangelo from Concentrix as VP of Client Success. Laurie will be responsible for the leadership of the SupportU business development team, creating customized solutions for customer needs.
— New VP-Client Success, Laurie Colangelo
While at Concentrix, Laurie was a key component to the growth of the organization, uncovering strategic business opportunities for clients and customers. Laurie has a proven record of developing and maintaining long term business relationships with both customers and industry leaders. “Laurie’s well rounded and vast skill set brings greater depth to our leadership team. We are excited to have such an industry expert of Laurie’s caliber join SupportU. Her values align well with our organization and her charismatic personality is a wonderful addition to our company culture. Her dynamic attitude and business acumen will complement and enhance SupportU’s ability to deliver quality, innovative services to customers” says Dr. Hui Wu-Curtis, COO and Co-Founder.
Laurie states, “I am deeply humbled, grateful, and beyond excited to join SupportU. I have spent most of my career in BPO and pride myself on building lasting and trusted business relationships. I believe in SupportU’s culture and am so proud to be a part of this disruptive and diverse organization.”
Laurie brings with her over thirty-five years of combined experience in business development, inside sales, sales support, sales management, marketing, and call center operations. Throughout her career, she has been a key resource in the overall growth strategy of the company, while working in close collaboration with her operational counterparts to successfully deliver solutions to clients across all verticals.
“Honesty, integrity, commitment, and concern for others barely starts to describe what Laurie brings forward for our clients and employees. She brings tremendous experience, knowledge and problem solving to every engagement. Her humor and work ethic make everyone’s day brighter. Her questioning and listening abilities enable her to key in on client success and needs. SupportU is thrilled to have Laurie join us” says Ron Petrie, CEO and Co-Founder.
About SupportU©
SupportU is a Woman, Minority-owned BPO company founded on the principle of creating a safe workplace that embraces diversity and inclusion. At SupportU, we offer a complete range of contact center services, including customer service, technical support, sales, and back-office processing. We created a different kind of BPO — where we believe that delivering KPIs is table stakes, and the real value comes from innovation and insights through technology and analytics that drive client business objectives. We foster transparent and collaborative relationships with our clients and employees at all levels. We empower our employees, listen to ideas, and collaborate for the best outcomes.
SupportU's mission is to help provide employment and development opportunities to untapped populations and empower our diverse communities to live inspired purposeful lives. We bring out the best version of our people and they deliver awesome results for our clients and customers while giving back to the communities that we live in. Learn more about SupportU at www.supportusolutions.com
Hui Wu-Curtis
SupportU
+1 623-363-4543
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn