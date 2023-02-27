Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,121 in the last 365 days.

Former Murfreesboro Man Charged with ID Theft, Impersonating Licensed Professional

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former Murfreesboro man, charged with impersonating a licensed professional when providing COVID testing.

At the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, in November 2021, special agents began investigating an allegation that a man who had been providing COVID testing for various artists and venues had used a fraudulent diploma to obtain employment. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Jacob Melnychuk created a fraudulent master’s degree diploma and portrayed himself to be a licensed professional. The investigation further revealed that Melnychuk used a licensed professional’s information to submit numerous tests, without that person’s knowledge.

On February 6th, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jacob Melnychuk (DOB  04/21/1986) with one count of Falsifying Educational or Academic Records, three counts of Impersonating a Licensed Professional, one count of Identity Theft, and one count of Forgery. On February 26th, Melnychuk was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Former Murfreesboro Man Charged with ID Theft, Impersonating Licensed Professional

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more