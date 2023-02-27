Senate Releases Zwicker Bill to Adjust Primary Election Timelines

Trenton – A bill that would update and clarify primary election rules by adjusting timelines and making them more in sync and practical for candidates, county clerks and other election officials passed the full Senate. The bill, sponsored by Senator Andrew Zwicker, would bring those deadlines into agreement with other deadlines that were adjusted under State laws enacted in 2022.

“Our democracy stands on the shoulders of free and fair elections. This legislation will help relieve some pressure on county clerks and other officials who work to make sure ballots are prepared, printed and secure, and that various filings are certified,” said Senator Zwicker (D-Middlesex/Mercer/Somerset/Hunterdon).

Importantly, the bill, S-3595, would increase the time by which a county clerk must provide materials to the printer. The bill, as amended, would require clerks to provide materials to the printer on or before the 60th day prior to the primary election.

Getting primary election materials out to the printers much further in advance than before will help ensure that they are properly prepared and mailed out, thereby reducing the possibility of human error and leading to greater trust in the State’s elections systems.

The bill was released from the Senate by a vote 37-0.