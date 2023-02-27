Conduct Board Releases March Disciplinary Hearings

The Board of Professional Conduct will hear two cases in March.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced two March disciplinary hearings involving attorneys.

All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

March 9

Disciplinary Counsel v. Joseph Michael Bell

Case No. 2022-043

Respondent’s counsel: John B. Juhasz, Jr., Youngstown

Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

March 10

Disciplinary Counsel v. John Taylor

Case No. 2022-048

Respondent’s counsel: None

Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus