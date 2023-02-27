Submit Release
Conduct Board Releases March Disciplinary Hearings

The Board of Professional Conduct will hear two cases in March.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced two March disciplinary hearings involving attorneys.

All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

March 9
Disciplinary Counsel v. Joseph Michael Bell
Case No. 2022-043
Respondent’s counsel: John B. Juhasz, Jr., Youngstown
Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

March 10
Disciplinary Counsel v. John Taylor
Case No. 2022-048
Respondent’s counsel: None
Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

