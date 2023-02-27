Wyoming Business Council Announces New Additions/Changes to Team

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is excited to announce new team members and a new role for one of our own. Whether filling an open position or expanding our reach with a new title, these team additions are an asset to the WBC and Wyoming at large.

John Wendling, Loan Portfolio Manager

John has been a valuable member of our Investments Team since March 2020 and just accepted this new position as manager of our diverse loan portfolio.

“I have a strong passion for helping Wyoming communities and businesses thrive and have more opportunities for growth and sustainability,” he shared. “I feel the loan program is another valuable tool we can use to create partnerships and increase opportunities for Wyoming businesses to be successful and help grow our local communities and our state’s economy.”

Wyoming-born and raised, John had the opportunity to live outside the country early in his career but knew he wouldn’t raise his family anywhere other than here. John grew up in Rock Springs and received degrees in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Wyoming. He is well known by many for his football prowess and played for the NFL for seven years – four for the Detroit Lions and three for the Buffalo Bills – before joining our team. In his spare time, he also enjoys golfing, fishing, camping, and taking in all the events Wyoming has to offer.

Gordon Finnegan, Equity Portfolio Manager

Gordon grew up in Alta, Wyoming, and lived and worked in Jackson after graduating from St. Olaf College where he studied economics and finance with a concentration in Nordic Studies. He completed his MBA last year from Leeds School of Business – CU Boulder with concentrations in finance and marketing. He has an amazing work background in deals and valuations, fund management, and private banking that will be an asset to our Investments Team. He was interested in this position with the WBC for the opportunity to help start the state’s venture investment program.

“This is a unique opportunity to potentially provide an awesome impact to the state and regional startup ecosystem,” he said. “I look forward to meeting more of the entrepreneurs across our great state. I have been lucky to form relationships with many of the startup founders over the years and having periodic check-ins with them will be an engaging cadence as we all build together.” Gordon likes to spend his free time playing fetch with his dog and hiking, skiing, biking, and running in the mountains with his wife. “I love discovering new ways to enjoy the outdoors. Recently, birding has become one of my new excuses to get outside!”

Drew Dietrich, East Central Regional Director

Drew joins our team from the City of Charlotte, N.C., but has had Wyoming in his heart for many years and has been looking for an opportunity to move his family to the Cowboy State for quite some time. He met his wife, a Wyoming native, in Jackson and they were married on the Snake River. They even named their son Jackson in honor of “where it all began.” He comes to the WBC with broad experience in business recruitment and retention and other relevant economic development activities including foreign direct investment, talent development alignment, and enhanced brand awareness and visibility.