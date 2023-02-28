BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CARE AGENCY HELPS CLOSE THE SERVICE GAP FOR OHIOANS

Syntero2 enables clients to select counseling and therapy providers based off of provider profiles and availability. Learn more and schedule your first appointment today!

New mental health provider is working to address the increasing demand for counseling and therapy services throughout the state.

The potential impact of Syntero2 is immense. Through this endeavor, Syntero is doing its part to help close the gap in services as capacity has reduced throughout the state.” — Syntero CEO Julie Erwin Rinaldi, M.Ed.

DUBLIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The trend of increasing demand for behavioral health care services over the past few years seems to be the new, lasting reality. As the demand for counseling and therapy services has increased, workforce shortages have reduced the capacity for public and private providers throughout the state, which has only exacerbated the situation. To address this critical issue, the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recently called for local providers to improve and increase access to mental health care. One Central Ohio-based provider is working to answer that call.

Syntero, a leading nonprofit behavioral health care agency, has created a subsidiary organization that enables clients to sort through provider profiles and then make appointments based on provider preference and availability. The model differs from the standard process in which clients are matched with a provider based on the agency’s service and provider availability.

“The potential impact of Syntero2 is immense, as services are available to all Ohioans,” Syntero CEO Julie Erwin Rinaldi, M.Ed. said. “The demand for behavioral health care services continues to increase. Through this endeavor, Syntero is doing its part to help close the gap in services as capacity has reduced throughout the state.”

Syntero2 counselors and therapists provide in-person services at Syntero’s Dublin, Mill Run and Lewis Center offices, as well as Telehealth services. All Syntero2 providers are independently licensed behavioral health care professionals with at least five years of experience. Proceeds from Syntero2 help support Syntero’s mission, providing additional support and critical behavioral health care services for people of all ages and from all walks of life.

Syntero2 is open and welcoming new clients. Learn more and book appointments at www.syntero.org/syntero2.

About Syntero

Syntero, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that advocates and supports the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities by providing professional, compassionate expert counseling and community-based services that adapt to the changing needs of the community. Syntero has served Central Ohio for more than 40 years and has offices in Dublin, Hilliard, Lewis Center and Northeast Columbus. Programs and services are offered throughout Franklin, Delaware and Morrow Counties.

