PuzzleTubes: Revolutionizing the Classic Jigsaw Puzzle Experience with the Magic of Augmented Reality
PuzzleTubes, an innovative new puzzle company, has changed the industry by combining classic puzzles with augmented reality technology.
Jigsaw puzzles that magically come alive! Mental health benefits, and we support our artists, and the environment with a tree planted for each order!”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Created mid-pandemic, Puzzle Tubes has created something magical by combining the classic jigsaw puzzle with a hidden, mind-blowing augmented-reality experience.
— Mark Wayman
"Our goal was to create a new way of solving puzzles, one that added an extra dimension of fun and engagement," said Mark Wayman, the founder of PuzzleTubes. "By adding an augmented reality experience, we've made the end of the puzzle just the beginning with a hidden mind-blowing 3D experience that makes puzzles come alive like magic."
"Instead of boxes that easily rip and are not portable, our pocket puzzles come in robust but light test tubes that can be taken anywhere and everywhere," he said. "We even redesigned the back of the puzzle to include an easy edge finder."
PuzzleTubes is more than just a puzzle company, however. The team has a mission to provide a source of relief from the stress and distractions of modern life.
"By encouraging people to step away from their screens and social media, and instead, engage in meditative and relaxing experiences, we hope to promote peace, tranquility, and improved mental health," he said.
PuzzleTubes is also committed to making a positive environmental impact. For every order, the platform plants a tree, with a goal of planting 100,000 trees in areas where they are needed the most.
"We are also committed to supporting the artists who design these experiences, by sharing revenue and promoting their work," said Wayman.
PuzzleTubes recently launched, and the team behind the platform is excited to share their creation with the world. Puzzle enthusiasts around the globe can now find a reinvention of the classic jigsaw puzzle into a revolutionary new way to enjoy and experience jigsaw puzzles.
Tomorrow - Augmented Reality Jigsaw Puzzle by Puzzletubes.com