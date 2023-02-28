Crypto Job Prep Program Prepares Beginners For Entry Level Non-Technical Careers

Entry Level Cryptocurrency Job Preparation Entry Level Non-Technical Crypto Job Preparation Non-Technical Crypto Job Prep

We’re ready to empower any motivated independent learner who wants to take advantage of this amazing crypto job prep opportunity and increase their income” — Mark Robinson, CLO

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Series offers a very unique opportunity for inexperienced beginners to attain extensive knowledge of the crypto industry and markets, while preparing to pursue remote entry level non-technical crypto jobs.

“Our crypto job prep program combines complete coverage of cryptocurrency with career readiness skills training and personalized job placement assistance,” says Mark Robinson, Zengage Learning’s chief learning officer. “This is a great opportunity for anyone to join the digital economy and attain a good job.”

Sharon Shapiro, a staff member and career development specialist, adds, “We researched one-year certificate programs offered by top universities to ensure that Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Series would cover all phases and aspects of the industry and markets; when we combine crypto job prep resources, training, and 100% unlimited placement assistance, the program has no equal for the low cost.”

As the non-technical cryptocurrency job market grows, there will continue to be a shortage of qualified candidates. Anyone who gets the proper training and support can successfully pursue these entry level crypto jobs; they should act now, before the competition builds.

Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Series makes it possible for crypto job prep and career readiness skills program participants to distinguish themselves by presenting perspective employers, human resource agencies, and recruiters, with empowering résumés, cover letters, excellent interview skills, program verification letters, and certificates of achievement. The program requires a minimum of one year to complete; assessment exams and certificates of achievement are available for each of the twelve courses; there is also a final exam and program level certification available.

“Highly motivated independent learners are encouraged to take advantage of this awesome crypto job prep opportunity,” Mark Robinson, the company’s chief learning officer tells executives at a Career One Stop seminar. “The essential foundation knowledge of cryptocurrency we offer allows anyone to validate and demonstrate their competency and readiness to pursue a rewarding career.”

“Cryptocurrency is the core driving force of the digital economy. Limited access to low-cost, high-quality, training and crypto job prep has created a severe disadvantage for people in the workforce needing to enhance their economic situation,” said Leonard Cox, founding CEO of Zengage Learning. “A high paying job is a necessary and solid gateway for anyone to pursue wealth building opportunities. Our crypto job prep program is designed to make those pursuits possible.”

Anyone interested in participating in the Zengage Learning Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Series and crypto job prep program, to improve their employment opportunities, can get started with free resources at cwbseries.com.