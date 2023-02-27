Two Passengers Targeted by Gang of Thieves at Pearson Terminal 3

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Gusko Advisory Services Inc. ("BGS") reports that two passengers were targeted by a gang of thieves at Pearson Terminal, losing their cell phones, computers, and luggage on Thursday afternoon in Terminal 3.



Brian Gusko, owner of BGS and a 56-year-old businessperson from Edmonton, had his wife lose most of her valuables, which were stolen at the baggage drop for Porter after a Porter agent checked her in and walked her and her husband to the baggage drop.

Says Brian Gusko: "I was totally shocked that this could happen to me in Canada. I thought Pearson airport was safe, given the security, police, and video monitoring at the airport. My wife is distraught having lost all her ID photos and immigration documents, including her laptop, iPhone, luggage, passport, and purse. I am a frequent international traveller, having just returned from Brazil, and have been to Africa, Latin America, as well as multiple countries in Asia and Europe over the past 20 years. This NEVER happened to me in my life, being targeted by what appears to be a gang at an airport."

Continues an upset Brian Gusko: "We were first in line for the in-person check-in at Porter. A Porter agent directed us to an automated kiosk, which she walked us over to and checked us in, and added the bag tags. She then walked us to the baggage drop. I put one bag on the baggage conveyor. The other suitcase barely fit, and I struggled to fit it in between two metal slots. My wife came over to help. Another Porter agent then came over saying it was slightly overweight, and we needed to remove some items. My wife then turned around, and her luggage and purse were gone. This was stolen in front of two Porter agents post check in at the baggage drop."

Continues Mr. Gusko, "The baggage drop area should be a safe zone for passengers. This is the one time that passengers let go of their carry-on luggage and passengers lift their checked bags on to the conveyor belt. Porter should have forseen this risk."

Air Canada and WestJet for instance have cordoned off areas after a person is checked in, and passengers are funneled into a roped-off area where they drop their bags. This area is monitored by staff. The Porter baggage drop area is not roped off and not monitored by a full time agent, allowing thieves to quickly access and leave the area with ease.

Another lady meanwhile had her bag with laptop and passport stolen while she was in the store adjacent to the Porter Check-in.

Peel Police are investigating, however, they have not sent out a media release as of today. Pearson and Porter have not responded about the safety of Pearson and the Porter check-in area.

For media inquiries please contact Brian Gusko at brian@guskoadvisory.com or 604-727-1295.