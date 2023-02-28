Identité® Announces PasswordFree™ Customer MFA via a BigCommerce App
A simple and secure solution that defends against impersonation and phishing attacks
In one click of a mouse, web developers can add a PasswordFree™ MFA dialogue via the NoPass™ app in the BigCommerce app store.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Identité®, a company that is committed to eliminating passwords, credential phishing and account takeover, have released an app in BigCommerce that allows merchants, web designers and developers to add phishing resistant PasswordFree™ multi-factor authentication to their website in one click. No developer coding experience is required. Anyone who is capable of building a website in BigCommerce can add a PasswordFree Authentication™ dialogue to their website. The service is free to use and beginning in May of 2023, paid service level agreement and support plans will be made available.
Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can integrate Identité’s PasswordFree™ Customer MFA through the app in BigCommerce App Marketplace. The app is powered by Identité’s innovative and patented NoPass™ technology. It protects online users from phishing using Full Duplex Authentication®. Identité®, also announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers access to PasswordFree™ Customer MFA.
The key benefits of using the PasswordFree™ MFA for Customers app in BigCommerce are:
• No code or programming skills needed – one click install
• Online users for the website have no passwords to create, remember or recover
• Phishing resistant protection for your website visitors
• Registration in under 5 seconds with a QR Code scan
• Frictionless execution of three factors of authentication with a biometric in less a second
• Online users make use of their favorite trusted device turning it into a secure hardware token
“In one click of a mouse, web developers can add a PasswordFree™ MFA dialogue via the NoPass™ app in the BigCommerce app store.” says John Hertrich, CEO at Identité®. “With a simple look, click or a tap, online users and can register and authenticate to the PasswordFree™ enabled website.”
“Site owners want their visitors to have a delightful user experience.” says Joe Skocich, EVP of Strategy, Global Sales and Marketing. “However, 1/3 of all shopping carts are abanded due to forgotten passwords. PasswordFree Authentication™ allows users to quickly return and complete those transactions.”
The PasswordFree™ Customer MFA app in BigCommerce is called NoPass™ and is powered by a PasswordFree™ Customer Authentication SaaS offering which is available at https://www.identite.us/passwordfree-mfa. The advantage of using the app in BigCommerce is that there are no programming skills required for implementation. With one-click on the install button, site owners enable their visitors to register and authenticate PasswordFree™.
About Identité®
Identité® is a security firm specializing in PasswordFree™ Multi-Factor Authentication and offering a simple and secure method to eliminate passwords for online customers and the workforce. The NoPass™ family of products are designed to help all types of enterprises finally get rid of passwords for their customer and their workforce. For more information, visit Identité.us. Follow Identité on LinkedIn, and YouTube.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 120 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Skullcandy, Sony and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. Learn more at www.bigcommerce.com.
BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
Joe Skocich
Identité® Inc.
