‘FARMER’S WATER’ APPAREL BY AMERICAN FARM COMPANY A VIRAL HIT WITH FARMING FAMILIES
‘Farmer’s Water’ apparel, designed by popular Iowa-based brand, American Farm Company, landed with a cattle-sized stampede this week going viral.
The goal of American Farm Company is to raise awareness and show support for American Farmers. To see that others embrace the messages we are sending fills my heart with gratitude and thanks”IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Farmer’s Water’ apparel, designed by popular Iowa-based brand, American Farm Company, landed with a cattle-sized stampede this week, almost selling out in the first 48 hours.
— Rachel Granstra
American Farm Company, founded by entrepreneur, midwest farm wife, and full-time twin Mom Rachel Granstra, the inspiration for Farmer’s Water came from a discussion around new apparel design ideas.
“I was chatting with my friends and their husbands about what we could feature next for our designs. I’m inspired by what’s around me, and it occurred to me that all of the farmers were drinking beer. We call beer ‘Farmer’s Water’ in the midwest, you’ll never see farmers with water in their hands, beer is the drink of choice, and that was my light bulb moment. Farmer’s Water began as a novelty idea and went crazy from there. Our website traffic has increased by over 600% in one week, and sales have tripled. It’s now our top selling, most in-demand product.”, says Rachel.
American Farm Company has experienced rapid growth since launching, with brand awareness increasing daily thanks to word of mouth and social media. Driven by her faith in Jesus Christ, her love for her family, and her goal to bring awareness and support to hard-working American Farmers; Rachel has grown a business in her small rural town in Iowa that does just that. Rachel continues;
“I’m so proud of what my little Iowa business has achieved. The goal was to raise awareness and show support for American Farmers. To see that others embrace the messages we are sending fills my heart with gratitude and thanks”.
American Farm Company move into their new, larger warehouse next month, no doubt with lots of space for the in-demand Farmer’s Water apparel.
