Pill mill doctor pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud, drug charges

OKLAHOMA CITY (Feb. 27, 2023) - A former Oklahoma City physician, charged in 2016 with 29 felony counts and one misdemeanor, pleaded guilty last week to Medicaid fraud and multiple drug offenses. Harvey Jenkins operated Aria Orthopedics in south Oklahoma City, where he prescribed large volumes of opioids and other narcotics from January 2010 to February 2015.

His plea is the result of an investigation conducted by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

“Our investigation ended Harvey Jenkins’ reckless medical practice and brought justice for the patients he endangered and the taxpayers he defrauded,” said Attorney General Gentner Drummond. “I appreciate the work that the attorneys and others in the Medicaid fraud unit put into this investigation to bring about a successful resolution.”

The investigation revealed that Jenkins cared for approximately 90 patients a day, most of whom were insured through Medicaid. In addition to the prescriptions he wrote, Jenkins also used another doctor’s signature to write prescriptions without her permission.

Jenkins’ plea agreement includes a 20-year suspended prison sentence, probation and fines, investigative costs and restitution in the amount of $181,474.12. He agreed to make an initial payment of $60,000 within 30 days and to make monthly payments of at least $600, beginning in May, for the remaining balance. Jenkins also agreed to surrender his medical license and never to seek employment relating to the practice of medicine or caring for children or vulnerable adults.

The counts he pleaded guilty to include:

Eighteen counts of illegal possession, distribution, dispensing, prescribing controlled dangerous substances.

One count of maintaining a place, building where controlled dangerous substances are kept.

Six counts of making or causing to be made false claims under the Oklahoma Medicaid program.

Five counts of failure to maintain Medicaid records.

Several agencies aided the investigation, including the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, Oklahoma Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision, Oklahoma City Police Department, City of Oklahoma City’s Public Works Administration and the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy.

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $4,381,834.00 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,095,458.00 for FY 2023, is funded by the State of Oklahoma. The federal fiscal year 2023 is defined as October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2023.

The case was investigated by Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Agents and was prosecuted by Oklahoma Assistant Attorneys General.

To file a complaint with the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, call 405.522.2963 or complete the form available at www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2020/mfcu_form.pdf.