ChatGPT Bootcamp 1 Miami to Train AI Enthusiasts in Maximizing the Income Potential of Chat GPT
ChatGPT Congress is excited to announce its upcoming ChatGPT Bootcamp 1 on March 25th, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
We are thrilled to host this Bootcamp in Miami and help AI enthusiasts realize the potential of Chat GPT," said ChatGPT CEO, Manny Sarmiento. ”MIAMI, FL, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChatGPT Congress, New Media, New Marketing, Inc., The Marketing Annex, Inc. and the Doral Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its upcoming Bootcamp #1 on March 25th, 2023. The event will be held Miami and aims to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of Chat GPT's potential for generating new ideas and creating high-quality content. Participants will learn how to use Chat GPT for various applications, including idea generation, content creation, and social media marketing.
— Manny Sarmiento, CEO ChatGPT Congress
"Our goal is to provide attendees with hands-on training and best practices to create successful content and improve the quality of their work."
The ChatGPT Bootcamp will feature various workshops and sessions led by AI experts and practitioners, including:
Maximizing the Potential of Chat GPT with Prompt Engineering
How to Create Social Media Posts with ChatGPT & Market Social Media Services
How to Write & Monetize Blogs with ChatGPT
How to Create and Monetize YouTube Videos & Channels
How to Create Online Courses and Publish on Udemy & Other Platforms
How to Write & Publish Physical and Digital Books, including Kindle eBooks
How to Make Money Freelancing on Upwork and Fiverr using ChatGPT
How to Start a Business Writing Articles and Newsletters with ChatGPT
ChatGPT - Putting all together for your journey towards success!
Additionally, the Bootcamp will offer best practices for using Chat GPT, examples of successful use, and a Q&A session to answer any remaining questions. A take-home practice workbook will also be provided to help participants create their own prompts and conversational AI.
The ChatGPT Bootcamp is open to anyone interested in AI, including students, researchers, developers, and business leaders.
Registration is now open on the ChatGPT Congress website at www.chatgptcongress.com.
There is an Early Bird price available for Bootcamp 1 of $99, valid until March 5th. Regularly priced at $499.00. Limited VIP tickets with preferred seating and recordings of the Bootcamp is available for $397 for a limited time.
ChatGPT is a leading provider of AI technology, specializing in natural language processing, computer vision, and deep learning. Its products and services are used by businesses, researchers.
New Media, New Marketing, Inc. is a Global Social Media & Internet Marketing Firm established in 2009 focusing on Social Media classes, courses, training, live and online, Social Media Marketing Certification, consulting & coaching.
