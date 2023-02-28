Renter Insight Exits Beta & Offers All-In-One Proptech Platform to Small Landlords
EINPresswire.com/ -- After completing a successful beta, Renter Insight announced today its debut as an enterprise-level Property Management Software Platform focused on helping small to mid-sized property owners run their business more efficiently. Renter Insight’s All-In-One Software Platform provides all the tools property owners need to run their operations including: online applications with professional screening, rent payments, maintenance requests, resident communications (chat, text & email), double entry accounting and more.
“We’ve been quietly perfecting our platform while providing successful client outcomes,” said Tom Schickel, Founder & CEO of Renter Insight. “We have refined our property first platform and developed enterprise level tools at a price that is affordable to our smaller property owners. As the rental market begins to soften, property owners will need to have the tools to operate more efficiently without adding to labor costs.”
Since its inception, Renter Insight has focused on building products for clients that have historically been underserved in the rental industry. With over 20 Million apartment units owned and operated by small landlords in the United States, less than 50% of this segment uses a property management platform. While these landlords compete with large multifamily operators, they haven’t had the scale to afford enterprise level software solutions to put them on a level playing field.
“I am proud of our beta clients and development teams that have built a truly remarkable platform that is easy to learn, use and includes all the tools required without needing third party applications,” says Schickel. “There is a fragmented group of proptech companies that address specific problems, but there is a real need for an all-in-one platform that includes accounting and is priced for small operators”.
Headquartered in Denver, CO and led by Founder & CEO Tom Schickel who leads the strategy & day to day operations. Schickel has more than two decades experience in multifamily technology and most recently founded DepositIQ, an award-winning Security Deposit Platform that was sold to RealPage, Inc. in 2017.
About Renter Insight
Renter Insight is a leading Property Management Software Platform built for small and mid-sized apartment owners & operators. Renter Insight offers an all-in-one platform to help apartment owners operate their businesses more efficiently, scale with technology and increase NOI.
Tom Schickel
Renter Insight, LLC.
+1 303-570-9810
tschickel@renterinsight.com
