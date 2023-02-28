Carbon Market Exchange Announces $100M Initial Offering Powered by Toronto-based DealMaker Platform

Reg D and Reg S offering will help revolutionize global conservation through market-based climate solutions -- and build on valuable assets around the world.

We are excited to work with DealMaker and build support for carbon offsets that allow strong financial success and conservation of resources that will help the planet thrive.” — Shenna Fortner, CEO

LANSING, MICHIGAN, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Market Exchange, Ltd. (CMX) announces a Reg D and Reg S offering of $100M in carbon offsets powered by the Toronto-based DealMaker platform. CMX is the world leader in uniting climate action and the financial services industry, and it has revolutionized global conservation through market-based climate solutions.

“We are excited to work with DealMaker and build support for carbon offsets that allow both strong financial success and conservation of resources that will help the planet thrive,” stated Shenna Fortner, CEO at CMX. “There is incredible value in protecting carbon-rich and biodiverse hotspots and their communities, while providing a counter-balance to global pollution.”

Carbon Market Exchange is one of the first and largest firms devoted to nature-based carbon markets. In the last two years it has negotiated carbon offsets of more than 1 million hectares of forest in Tanzania, 250,000 hectares of forest in Borneo and 12,000 square miles of coral reefs and mangroves in Indonesia. CMX has projects underway and people on the ground in Congo, Suriname, Tanzania, Indonesia, Kenya, Belize and Dubai. Company headquarters are located in the United States with offices in Michigan and North Carolina.

Last year CMX launched its nature-backed digital token XCO2, accessed on Polygon, an EVM compatible blockchain with a lower carbon footprint than Ethereum. The token uses the most advanced AI technology and empowers investors to gain financial profits while conserving natural assets around the world.

“We view our offsets as extremely high-quality and we focus on strong security and risk management in our services,” stated Ralph Carmichael, CFO and General Counsel at CMX. “XCO2 represents a new era in investing that takes conservation very seriously and views resource protection in a market-driven way. We look forward to working with DealMaker as we move our work forward.”

As climate disasters continue to mount, the United Nations has warned governments around the world to scale-up measures to avoid major economic damage, including climate costs in the trillions. Carbon Market Exchange’s initial offering will leverage investment in climate mitigation projects to help stabilize the planet’s climate systems. The company is a market leader due to its expertise in local engagement, and ensuring local communities and indigenous populations benefit from carbon offset creation.

About Carbon Market Exchange

Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. is dedicated to uniting the financial industry and climate action in a way that makes meeting international climate targets more accessible for companies — and more supportive for conservationists. Established in 2021 by an elite group of environmentalists and finance executives, the company has operations in the United States and Belize. In 2022, Carbon Market Exchange launched its nature-based, carbon-backed crypto token XCO2, which can be accessed via Polygon. The company’s goal is to ensure 30 percent of the planet is conserved by 2030. For more information, visit www.carbonmarketexchange.com