Manchin Statement on Death of Miner William Mapes

February 27, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the death of miner William Mapes, who was fatally injured Sunday afternoon while working near Central Appalachian Mining LLC’s Grapevine South Surface Mine in Mingo County. Mr. Mapes was from Freeburn, Kentucky and served as a coal miner for 53 years.





“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of William Mapes yesterday at the Grapevine South Surface Mine in Mingo County. We ask all West Virginians to join us in keeping his family, friends and loved ones in our prayers during this devastating time. Every West Virginian and American is forever grateful for the brave miners who put their lives at risk every day to power our great nation. William served for 53 years in the mines, and his sacrifices will never be forgotten. Gayle and I, along with all West Virginians, send our sympathies to the Mapes family as they mourn this incredible loss.”