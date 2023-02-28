EDRM Announces LIGL as Newest Trusted Partner

Setting the global standards for e-discovery LIGL Logo EDRM Names LIGL Newest Trusted Partner

...we are enthusiastic about working together with EDRM to support the ever-evolving new era of modern technology, fueled by automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning,” — Anil Kona, CEO of LIGL

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce LIGL, a global provider of a cloud-based, evidence lifecycle management platform, has joined EDRM as a Guardian Trusted Partner.

As organizations continue to rely on electronic data, eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in helping them manage their legal and compliance obligations. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance and investigation demands. In a new era of remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasing complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks.

“We are thrilled to announce that Team LIGL has formed a partnership with EDRM, a highly respected organization committed to establishing the most dependable and trustworthy standards that can be relied upon by courts of law all around the world,” said Anil Kona, CEO of LIGL. “Being the pioneers of end-to-end workflow automation for eDiscovery, we are enthusiastic about working together with EDRM to support the ever-evolving new era of modern technology, fueled by automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, while bringing these highest standards to the forefront.”

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like LIGL are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“EDRM is proud to partner with LIGL as they bring their integrations, workflows and education to our EDRM Global community,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “LIGL is engaging the forward-thinking practitioners of our community, like TracyAnn (TA) Eggen to tune their offering to fit legal departments like a glove.”

This partnership allows LIGL access to the EDRM community, comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

