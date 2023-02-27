Jay Mehta Acquires WingCMS.com to Grow His Digital Marketing and Investment Portfolio
Jay Mehta, an experienced digital marketer, growth strategist, and avid investor, is pleased to announce the acquisition of WingCMS.com.
Content Management Systems are the key to great digital experiences!”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Mehta, an experienced digital marketer, growth strategist, and avid investor, is pleased to announce the acquisition of WingCMS.com. WingCMS is a powerful real estate content management system (CMS) that enables users to quickly and easily build and manage websites without having to learn complicated coding.
The acquisition of WingCMS is part of Jay Mehta’s strategy to expand his digital marketing and investment portfolio. With WingCMS, Mehta plans to provide real estate brokers & agents with a more efficient and cost-effective way to build and manage their websites. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to acquire WingCMS.com,” said Jay Mehta. “It is a powerful tool that can help real estate businesses of all sizes to quickly and easily create and manage their real estate websites. I am looking forward to providing users with a more efficient way to build and manage their websites at a fraction of the cost.”
Mehta has long been a believer in the power of digital marketing and investing. He has built a successful business by leveraging his knowledge and experience in the industry. With the acquisition of WingCMS, Mehta hopes to expand his digital marketing and investment portfolio to better serve his clients and investors. “With WingCMS, I am looking forward to providing users with a more cost-effective and efficient way to build and manage their websites,” said Mehta. “I am confident that this acquisition will help me to further grow my digital marketing and investment portfolio and allow me to expand on my vision of helping companies all around the globe with their digital marketing & online presence”
About Jay Mehta
For more information on Jay Mehta and his acquisition of WingCMS.com, please visit www.wingcms.com or www.jaymehta.co
