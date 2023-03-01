How Alex Vitillo’s Coaching combines strategy with spiritual tools to empower clients grow purpose-based businesses
If you think that spirituality and money don't go together read how Alex Vitillo combines strategy and mystical tools to coach her clients on money and growth.
Grow Yourself, Grow Your Business”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Alex Vitillo’s Coaching merges practical business strategies with spiritual tools to empower her clients grow their purpose-based business without overwhelm. Hear Her Method and Powerful Story
— Alex Vitillo
Money Breakthrough Business Coach, Alex Vitillo has over 15 very successful years in finance, working in the city of London. Alex lost her husband to cancer leaving her on her hands and knees with a 6-year old son and a 4-year old daughter.
She found respite in meditation, mindfulness and energy healing. “ I come from a very traditional background” Says Alex, “Coming out of the spiritual closet wasn’t easy at first!”
Alex re-trained herself in several energy techniques as well as business coaching focusing on helping her clients gaining financial freedom.
Alex is an expert in money breakthrough business coaching as well as working with sacred money archetypes to help her clients reach financial abundance through the path of least resistance without overcomplicated systems.
Alex empowers visionaries, high achievers and entrepreneurs who are spiritually aligned to their heart’s desires to launch and grow their boutique high-end businesses.
Alex is famous for saying…
“Grow Yourself, Grow Your business” as your business will never outgrow you.
She is a master at combining the perfect harmony of practical business tools, that she brings from her financial background working in the City of London for over 15 years, and a unique set of unconventional methods gained from her strengths in energy wisdom.
Alex’s clients rave about her as she is able to provide a safe space where business owners are able to unleash their creativity, bring their personality to life and grow a lucrative business they love.
“If you are looking to find a safe space with someone who can really tune-in to what’s going on for you, and help you overcome any internal blocks, boost your confidence and improve your business results then Alex is your woman! “ Maria R, Business Coach
“Alex is the real deal, she has the knowledge and she has the magic to really support you.” Gina M. Therapist
“I had my first $20K month while working with Alex” Alex D. Personal Coach
Alex is a published author, tv host of weekly show “Rebel Into Riches”, and an international speaker, featured on worldwide media.
She is a single mom of two, a passionate lover of pets and sun worshiper!
Alex is on a mission to support spouses who have been sacrificing part of their lives to support their family and now wants to impact the world with their businesses while reaching their full potential.
To learn more about Alex and her services, make sure to check out her website here: www.breathingheart.co.uk
