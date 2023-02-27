aTULC Introduces a New Can Liner to Craft

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin-based American Canning is manufacturing aTULC beverage cans within the United States. Unlike traditional sprayed-on BPANI and epoxy applications, aTULC uses pre-coated aluminum sheet with a more robust liner to protect against can corrosivity and increase product sustainability via production in a completely waterless plant.

Developed by Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), aTULC (aluminum Toyo Ultimate Can) manufacturing aims to broaden the spectrum of beverage compatibility within can packaging while simultaneously advancing sustainability measures on an already, infinitely recyclable product.

Satoshi Nishino, Executive Officer and Head of Customer Solutions at Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, remarked, "The feature of aTULC is that it is possible to install a can manufacturing line in one-third the footprint of conventional facilities without water or the need for infrastructure to support wastewater treatment. As a result, it is possible to supply smaller lots of local product for local consumption - two cornerstones of craft."

By using pre-coated aluminum sheet, aTULC manufacturing eliminates the need for harsh chemicals and lubricants that are typically required to form raw aluminum into shape. It also guarantees 100% consistency in liner application and a thicker layer of protection against corrosivity, ultimately extending product shelf-life and reducing flavor absorption.

David Racino, Co-founder and CEO of American Canning, attributes the need for aTULC to innovation within the craft beverage industry.

"U.S. craft is experiencing strong growth in many categories that traditionally struggle with compatibility in aluminum cans - wine, cider, and ready-to-drink cocktails," Racino said. "Our business has always been centered on enabling brands to make their way into cans. The introduction of aTULC as a third liner will allow craft producers to completely re-imagine the types of products that can be packaged in cans."

"Having won beverage 'Can of the Year' in 2019, aTULC technology is proven to more than double product shelf-life in hard-to-hold categories," said Racino. "We're excited to bring the technology to the states with a plant dedicated to craft."

American Canning is currently producing 12-ounce standard aluminum beverage cans with 16- ounce standard cans to be added in the spring. Cans are available to order custom (printed), with shrink-sleeve labels, or as stock inventory (silver, black matte, and glossy white). Orders are currently being accepted nationwide in all beverage categories. Minimum order quantities vary from one half-pallet to one truckload depending on decoration type.

American Canning exists to help beverage makers share their craft in cans. They began their journey in 2012 as a mobile canning service provider, packing craft beverages on-site throughout the state of Texas. Growing demand for supplies propelled them into a nationwide packaging distributor, then machine manufacturing, shrink-sleeve can production and now, aTULC can manufacturing. Through their modern canning ecosystem, American Canning now serves more than 6,000 producers worldwide, in all major beverage categories.

