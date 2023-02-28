Serena Private Operating Foundation Showcases Italian Startup Innovation in Seattle
Watch the videos of the event and the 3D metaverse inspired experience
We showcased the best Italian startups to investors in Seattle and the PNW. Thanks to the support of General Consul Sergio Strozzi, and Fabrizio Rovatti of Area Science Park the event was a success.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serena actively promotes and supports Italian culture and passion for innovation in the Pacific Northwest. Building meaningful connections, sharing knowledge, fostering growth, job creation and social impact in Italy and the U.S. We believe in sharing the blessings that we have received and in celebrating the spiritual reciprocity that exists between donors and receivers working collaboratively to make the world a better place. We established Serena to foster Italian and American culture of innovation and build lasting partnerships based on the history of friendship and common values between our countries. We build connections between the United States and Italy by actively promoting and supporting both Italian and U.S. culture of innovation. We understand that it is only through collaboration and shared knowledge that real growth can be achieved. Serena's goal is to ensure that people and organizations in our countries continue to grow strong and vibrant together despite physical borders, bringing to market an unrelenting stream of innovative solutions that solve real problems, in order to generate meaningful, long lasting value from one side of the globe to the other. Our non-for-profit approach focuses on harnessing the efficiency and scalability of market-based models, while making sure social impact remains the primary objective. Serena is comprised of a team of dedicated professionals who believe in taking risks, thinking ahead, and staying flexible to help our entrepreneurial allies. Our foundation’s name was inspired by “The Serenissima”, meaning “the Most Serene”. The term was given to the leaders and then to the city of Venice starting in the 15th century to recognize and symbolize its culture for peace, diplomacy, justice, and relentless focus on global leadership through common prosperity. Throughout history, the same title has been held up as a mark of prominence and a reminder that these values can help create real progress, and success for generations. We place people and organizations at the top of our list of priorities, understanding that non-monetary value can be just as meaningful if not more than financial gain.
— Davide Vigano, Serena President & Cofounder
Serena Corp, a non-profit private operating foundation based in the Pacific Northwest is proud to share the videos of the PRIMO. INNOVARE. Innovate. First. event held in Seattle last November: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeIg3a2kD9lfKkjaOJ5Qva8RMUCmzLc9b
You can find a 3D metaverse inspired experience here: www.primoinnovare.org and more information and keep up to date on our initiatives at: www.serenacorp.org
