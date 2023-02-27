Submit Release
DesignLab: The Ultimate Tool for Apple Watch Customization

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad, the leading provider of premium Apple Watch accessories, today announced the launch of DesignLab, an interactive feature on the company's website that allows users to visualize their Apple Watch with any of its Nomad bands.

Nomad's DesignLab is an interactive tool designed to help people pick the perfect Nomad band for their Apple Watch. 

With DesignLab, users can select their Apple Watch model and color, then browse through a wide selection of Nomad band options to find the perfect match. The feature not only provides a useful tool for customers to see how a specific band will look on their watch, but also offers a fun and interactive experience to discover new watch + band combinations.

"We are thrilled to launch DesignLab and offer our customers the ultimate customization experience," said Nick Walden. "Our goal is to make it easy for Apple Watch users to find the perfect band for their unique style, and with DesignLab, we are bringing this vision to life."

DesignLab is available now at www.nomadgoods.com/pages/design-lab/apple-watch
Visual assets: https://brandfolder.com/s/jnts8rm9p84cj5tg8nv6gcjs
YouTube: https://youtu.be/II-wpVT6Xk8

About Nomad

Nomad is the leading provider of premium iPhone and Apple Watch accessories, offering a wide range of stylish and functional bands designed to enhance the Apple Watch experience. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Nomad has established itself as the go-to destination for Apple Watch enthusiasts.

