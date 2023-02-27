Explore Nash County Launches "I'm Still Looking" Campaign to Drive Tourism

NASH COUNTY, N.C., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Nash County North Carolina is taking a new approach to travel marketing targeted towards 20-30+ year olds and that generation's obsession with reality dating shows. While this approach may seem out of left field, it is based in research and creativity.

The campaign's focus is to connect with singles within a 100-mile radius to drive overnight stays to the county as a destination for leisure travel while highlighting various locations throughout the county that make ideal dating locations.

"Digging into information on this audience, research showed that more single women than single men were coming to the area," said Barbara Green, Nash County Tourism Director. "Even with the odds in their favor, a lot of guys were still having trouble finding 'the one.' From these facts, a campaign was born to help encourage the visitation of Millennials and Generation X to the county for overnight stays."

Further insight identified that Nash County is home to the largest craft beer incubator in the state. That fact alone pulls in a younger demographic to try new beers each week.

The Nash County travel campaign is called "I'm Still Looking." It follows a guy named Jim Green, who has been unlucky in love. Jim is a frequent visitor to the area, but has yet to meet "the one." The campaign allows the audience to meet Jim; then, it asks the internet to help find him a date. Every other week the campaign will release a video of Jim's latest date. Between dates, the campaign will feature bad date videos and stories submitted by the public, dating surveys, information on places to take a date. Jim's grandmother even makes an appearance reading and reacting to fan comments. How will it turn out? Who will he choose? Tune in to find out at imstilllooking.com when the campaign concludes mid-April.

Explore Nash County, the travel and tourism department for Nash County, partnered with travel marketing company Wonder Guides, Greensboro, NC, to create the ground-breaking campaign. The videos will be progressively released on the Explore Nash County social media pages, and on the campaign website imstilllooking.com.

Explore Nash County partnered with Koi Pond Brewing Company, at Rocky Mount Mills, to create a custom "I'm Still Looking" beer dedicated to the campaign. The beer features an image of Jim Green with the call to action to help find him a date. A QR code on the can takes users to the landing page for the campaign at ImStillLooking.com. The beer will be released to the public in March 2023.

The campaign videos currently released can be viewed at: www.imstilllooking.com

For additional campaign content follow Explore Nash County on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/Explore.Nash.County.

PHOTO CREDIT: Leading man of the campaign, Jim Green, on the Tar River Trail. Photo by Darrell Kanipe.

Nash County Travel and Tourism Council oversees the County's travel and tourism office; with additional support provided through the Nash County Tourism Development Authority (TDA). Council and TDA membership is derived from support of various community and business leaders from across the county and immediate region.

