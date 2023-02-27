Perennial Hospice, Inc. Now Offers Compassionate End-of-Life Care in Los Angeles Area
At Perennial Hospice, Inc., our goal is to provide the highest quality of care for our patients and their families”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perennial Hospice, Inc. is proud to announce their comprehensive hospice care services for individuals facing end-of-life issues. The hospice is committed to providing compassionate and supportive care for patients and their families during this challenging time.
Perennial Hospice, Inc. recognizes that hospice care is a crucial component in improving the quality of life for individuals living with terminal illness. The hospice offers a range of services including pain and symptom management, emotional and spiritual support, and practical assistance with daily tasks. Their team of skilled professionals works closely with each patient and their family to create a customized care plan that meets their unique needs and goals.
"At Perennial Hospice, Inc., our goal is to provide the highest quality of care for our patients and their families," said Alex Treysman, CEO of Perennial Hospice, Inc. "We understand that this is a difficult time for everyone involved, and we are committed to ensuring that our patients and their families receive the support and care they need."
The Los Angeles hospice team includes experienced nurses, physicians, social workers, chaplains, and volunteers who are dedicated to providing compassionate and holistic care. The team works closely with the patient's primary care physician to ensure that their medical needs are met, and they receive the appropriate level of care.
In addition to medical care, Perennial Hospice, Inc. provides emotional and spiritual support for patients and their families. The hospice team understands that end-of-life issues can be emotionally challenging for everyone involved, and they offer counseling and support services to help patients and their families cope with their feelings.
The hospice also offers practical assistance with daily tasks such as bathing, dressing, and meal preparation. This support allows patients to focus on what matters most during their final days, spending quality time with their loved ones.
Perennial Hospice, Inc. is committed to ensuring that their services are accessible to all individuals who need them. The hospice accepts Medicare, Medical, and most private insurance plans.
The hospice services are available throughout the Los Angeles area, including West LA, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and surrounding communities. Their team is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide support and care for their patients and their families.
Perennial Hospice, Inc. is dedicated to providing the highest quality of hospice care to individuals facing end-of-life issues in the Los Angeles area. Their team of experienced professionals is committed to ensuring that patients and their families receive compassionate care during this challenging time. For more information about their services, please visit their website at https://www.hospicecarelosangeles.org/ or call their office at (855) 510-1528.
