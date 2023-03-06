Horvath Associates Launches a New Brand
Leading Durham engineering firm rebrands to “Qunity”DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horvath Associates has announced its refresh of brand visual assets and related collateral to better reflect its alignment with today’s client needs. As an industry-leading civil engineering firm comprised of engineers, landscape architects, designers, and field professionals who thrive on turning big ideas into reality for clients and employees, Horvath’s brand is now “Qunity.” As a firm with a long history of providing excellence in engineering and landscape architecture services, Qunity will continue to evolve to provide clients with the best experience, which includes on-time and quality solutions from dedicated team members. The brand is focused on meeting clients where they are in their project journey from the time a site is selected to design and construction, ultimately taking spaces to a higher state of sophistication.
“After 35 years in business, it was time for our brand to better reflect who we are and where we’re headed in the future,” said Ariel Gamboa, Qunity VP Chief Engineer and Strategy Officer. “Our refreshed brand respects our history while pointing the way to the exciting future with our employees and clients.”
Key elements of the new brand include a new name, a modernized logo, alignment of company history, and other visual assets that include a new website. The refreshed brand was created through a year-long process to align how the company meets client needs, which began with identifying opportunities to better sync Qunity’s strategic plan with how the company presents itself externally. A new marketing team and Qunity’s partners contributed to this deliberate, thoughtful process.
"While our business has transformed dramatically over the past few years, it became clear that perceptions of the company have not evolved at the same pace," said Jessica Howard, Manager of Marketing and Communications. "The rebranding marks a new Horvath both inside the company and out, with a strategy focused on our audiences and the ever-changing media environment. Our firm’s core values of inclusion, leadership, and legacy, along with its clear strategy, will power the company's transformation and help not only our clients but the industry as a whole better understand how audiences consume media and find content in the AEC space."
Since 1988, Qunity has grown into a thriving multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that embraces diversity and respects the environment we live in, providing deep and intentional impacts on communities. They have been a pillar of quality and innovation in the community, offering impartial engineering solutions and stunning landscape designs. The company’s successful growth strategy has included organic growth and innovation with specialized capabilities. A focused and uncompromising dedication to safety has been integral to all operations, particularly over the past 5 years. “This rebrand is possible thanks to our staff, clients, and business partners that have supported us over the years,” said Qunity President and Chief Executive Officer, Tim Sivers. “Qunity now marks a step forward for our company and our growth into new markets.”
