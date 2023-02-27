CELEBRIDUCKS RELEASES NEW CELEBRITY RUBBER DUCKS - TROPICAL SQUAWK AND PECKIN' 9-5

Celebriducks Line of Ducks Peckin' 9-5 Rubber Duck The Last Resort, To Fly Where No Duck Has Flown Before!

Celebriducks, the premier award winning celebrity parody rubber duck company, releases their new Tropical Squawk and Peckin' 9-5 to fans worldwide!

PENN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CelebriDucks, the world’s premier celebrity rubber duck company has continued to expand their line for more celebrity ducks that are continuing to provide their fans with some of the most popular rubber ducks on the market. Their new Peckin 9-5 and Tropical Squawk have all just arrived to the enjoyment of all their fans!

People have been waiting for these classics for a very long time. An early shipment of Peckin 9-5 sold out immediately.

Tropical Squawk is the new edition of Mister Squawk only this time he is on vacation because as it says on the box, “The Tropics, The Last Resort, To Fly Where No Duck Has Flown Before!”

CelebriDucks, best known for their line of celebrity ducks including The Wizard of Oz, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, KISS among hundreds of others. The company created a Tropical Parrot, complete with Hawaiian shirt and shades, for The Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville Cafés, and Blues Brother’s ducks for The House of Blues venues nationwide. They have sold millions of their ducks and are considered the top custom duck manufacturer in the world. They also returned the whole industry back to America where the rubber duck originated to be the only ones making part of their line back in the USA once again.

CelebriDucks has produced ducks for the NBA, Major League Baseball, the NHL, the NCAA, and NASCAR. The company has pioneered a whole new collectible and to date their ducks have appeared in hundreds of media outlets including The Tonight Show, CBS Evening Magazine, CNN, and Late Night with Conan O’Brien. CelebriDucks were voted one of the top 100 gifts by Entertainment Weekly.

People can find their work at CelebriDucks.com and contact them at info@celebriducks.com or by calling 530-446-5231

