Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,268 in the last 365 days.

Improving Access to Mental Health For Rare Patients And Their Families

Mutually Beneficial Digital Health Collaborations To Improve the Lives of Rare Disease Patients and Families

Mutually Beneficial Digital Health Collaborations To Improve the Lives of Rare Disease Patients and Families

90% of the 400 million rare disease patients in the world struggle with mental health issues. Improving Access to Mental Health Support is a Must.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAM, the Rare Advocacy Movement & MyRareData along with founding Member Pompe Alliance today announced a collaboration to improve access to mental health treatment for rare disease patients, caregivers, care partners and siblings.

90% of the approximately 400 million rare disease patients in the world (30 million of which reside in the US) struggle with mental health issues (1)

Mental Health for Rare envisions a world where rare disease patients, caregivers, care partners and siblings have access to mental health resources and services that are adapted to their unique needs.

To help achieve this vision, Mental Health For Rare will incubate and launch projects designed to:
- Adapt existing Mental Health solutions to the needs of the rare disease community
- Improve access to Mental Health resources for rare disease patients, caregivers, care partners and siblings
- Promote the use of Mental Health resources across the rare disease ecosystem
- Support research & publications on Mental Health solutions dedicated to addressing the unique needs of the rare disease community.

Call to action: the Mental Health for Rare collaboration is currently seeking sponsorships to build the first Rare Therapist CME Curriculum.

- A free CME course to help therapists be more effective when working with rare patients
- Developed by Therapists with Rare experience & certified by NASW
- Therapist receive free CE credits and are promoted on the resources pages of participating rare patient groups
- Go to https://www.rareadvocacymovement.com/mentalhealthforrare for more details

For information, contact JC Muyl, Founder, MyRareData at (917) 579-5692 or jc@Myraredata.com

(1) Mental health care for rare disease in the UK - recommendations from a quantitative survey and multi-stakeholder workshop. Rosa Spencer-Tansley, Nick Meade, Farhana Ali, Amy Simpson, Amy Hunter. . 2022 May 14;22. doi: 10.1186/s12913-022-08060-9)

JC Muyl
MyRareData
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Improving Access to Mental Health For Rare Patients And Their Families

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more