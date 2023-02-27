Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 369,849 in the last 365 days.

PSD Seeks Regulatory Accounting and Ratemaking Services for VGS Rate Filing

The Vermont Department of Public Service is soliciting proposals for qualified experts in regulatory accounting and ratemaking matters to review and make recommendations on a tariff and rate adjustment filing made on February 15, 2023 by Vermont Gas Systems, Inc. (VGS) with the Public Utility Commission (Commission). The work primarily involves expert witness services to provide an independent assessment of VGS's proposed cost of service under applicable Vermont ratemaking standards. The work is expected to take place primarily from March through October 2023. 

Proposals are due by 4:30 pm, Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Contact: Erin Brennan, Special Counsel, 802-522-6301, erin.brennan@vermont.gov

For further information, please see the RFP document

You just read:

PSD Seeks Regulatory Accounting and Ratemaking Services for VGS Rate Filing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more