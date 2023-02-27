PSD Seeks Regulatory Accounting and Ratemaking Services for VGS Rate Filing

The Vermont Department of Public Service is soliciting proposals for qualified experts in regulatory accounting and ratemaking matters to review and make recommendations on a tariff and rate adjustment filing made on February 15, 2023 by Vermont Gas Systems, Inc. (VGS) with the Public Utility Commission (Commission). The work primarily involves expert witness services to provide an independent assessment of VGS's proposed cost of service under applicable Vermont ratemaking standards. The work is expected to take place primarily from March through October 2023.

Proposals are due by 4:30 pm, Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Contact: Erin Brennan, Special Counsel, 802-522-6301, erin.brennan@vermont.gov

For further information, please see the RFP document.