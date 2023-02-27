Life Science Search Partners Publishes Insights on Succeeding as a Graphic Designer in a Corporate Setting
DETROIT, MI, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working as a graphic designer in a corporate setting allows the potential to design pieces that impact thousands of people. Succeeding in this environment requires more than just creativity, it demands essential qualities outside of the creative scope to ensure success across teams.
A new article from Life Science Search Partners highlights three ways to ensure success in a corporate environment as a graphic designer, including upholding a collaborative design process, integrating various design strategies, and being flexible to take on new challenges.
Working in a corporate setting as a graphic designer allows the opportunity to grow and improve a brand image over time, directly seeing the impact of your work and the deliverables you share.
One of the most important components of being a successful designer in this environment is the ability to successfully interface with cross-functional internal teams.
“In my particular position, I work closely with the engineering and sales teams—an interesting group to bridge the creative gap between,” said Matthew Shalda, a graphic designer from Michigan. “I make sure I figure out who is responsible for a particular detail on the project and what information I need to gather. If it’s an engineering project, I involve them. If it’s a sales project, I involve them.”
Working together in tandem, you can create holistic designs that maintain consistency and make use of relevant technological advancements.
Embracing these qualities will ensure that you are able to create designs that successfully align to key stakeholders’ visions and embrace the long-term objectives of your organization.
To access the recently published article, please click here.
Life Science Search Partners is a national executive search and recruiting firm specializing in strategic placements within the life science, biotechnology, medical device, healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.
Kane Carpenter
Life Science Search Partners is a national executive search and recruiting firm specializing in strategic placements within the life science, biotechnology, medical device, healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.
Kane Carpenter
