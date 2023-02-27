6 Ghostwriters Created the British Renaissance: Publishing Monopoly Conspiracy

BRRAM Series

BRRAM changes world-history & offers 18 great previously inaccessible books such as first Old English dictionary and the only verse version of the "Book of Job"

QUANAH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new computational-linguistic author-attribution method was applied to 303 different Renaissance texts, and all of them fell into only 6 linguistic groups. The data is publicly-accessible here: https://github.com/faktorovich/Attribution Comparing biographies to the publication dates indicated that these ghostwriters were: Ben Jonson, William Percy, Richard Verstegan, Gabriel Harvey, Josuah Sylvester and William Byrd. The now available for sale 20 volumes of the newly-published “British Renaissance Re-Attribution and Modernization” series (BRRAM): https://anaphoraliterary.com/attribution present overwhelming proof for these re-assignments. Volumes 1-2 present the linguistic, structural, and other technical evidence. Parts I-III translate into Modern English for the first-time great texts that have been inaccessible until now, and thus have prevented scholars from seeing similarities in style between texts such as those with the “Shakespeare”-byline and Percy’s. Part I’s Volumes 3-8 present self-attributed comedies, tragedies and sonnets of Percy. Part II’s Volumes 9-17 solve “Attribution Mysteries”, such as re-attributing and translating for the first time the first quarto of “Hamlet” (the second quarto and first folio editions are those commonly read in school). Part II also provides evidence to re-attribute the “William Cavendish”-bylined "Variety" comedy to Jonson, the “Samuel Brandon”-bylined "Virtuous Octavia" tragicomedy to Harvey, and variedly-bylined (including pieces from “Shakespeare”, “Raleigh” and “Dyer”) verse in an anthology to Byrd. And Part III’s Volumes 18-20 present self-attributed books from the ghostwriters: Verstegan’s first Old English dictionary and Anglo-Saxon mythology-foundation, "A Restitution for Decayed Intelligence in Antiquities" (1605), Gabriel Harvey’s Latin (and now translated into English for the first time) satire about pseudonyms, "Smith: Or, The Tears of the Muses" (1578) and Sylvester’s first and only verse English translation of the "Book of Job" and the absurd fantasy "Woodman’s Bear" (1620).

This series is cataloged in the World Shakespeare Bibliography and in the Play Index (EBSCO). A few sections out of BRRAM have been published in scholarly journals. “Manipulation of Theatrical Audience-Size: Nonexistent Plays and Murderous Lenders” was published in "Critical Survey", Issue 34.1, Spring 2022. “‘Michael Cavendish’s’ '14 Airs in Tablature to the Lute' (1598)” was published in "East-West Cultural Passage", Volume 22, Issue 2, December 2022. The "Journal of Information Ethics" published two articles on Faktorovich’s re-attribution method: “Publishers and Hack Writers: Signs of Collaborative Writing in the ‘Defoe’ Canon” (Fall 2020) and “Falsifications and Fabrications in the Standard Computational-Linguistics Authorial-Attribution Methods: A Comparison of the Methodology in ‘Unmasking’ with the 28-Tests” (Spring 2022).

Benjamin Jonson’s The Variety (1649): Volumes 15: Nonfiction—Drama—European—English, Irish, Scottish, Welsh. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BV1DDSKW

A fragmentary comedy about the corruption of the judicial and monarchical systems in charge of granting aristocratic titles based on appearance instead of merit.

Gabriel Harvey’s The Tragicomedy of the Virtuous Octavia (1598): Volume 16: Nonfiction—Drama—European—English, Irish, Scottish, Welsh. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BV2RRKG7

The first English self-labeled “tragicomedy” about Octavia’s failed attempts to win back her inconstant husband, Antony, from his Egyptian lover, Cleopatra, and to prevent her brother, Octavius, from waging retaliatory war on Antony and Cleopatra.

A Comparative Study of Byrd Songs: Volume 17: Literary Collections—European—English, Irish, Scottish, Welsh. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BV1KB38Q

A comparative anthology of all of the variedly-bylined texts in William Byrd’s linguistic-group, with scholarly introductions that solve previously impenetrable literary mysteries.

Richard Verstegan’s A Restitution for Decayed Intelligence in Antiquities (1605): Volume 18: Nonfiction—History—Europe—Great Britain. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BV3VB35X

The launch of Britain’s “Anglo-Saxon” origin-myth and the first Old English etymological dictionary.

Gabriel Harvey’s Smith: Or, The Tears of the Muses (1578): Volume 19: Nonfiction—Biography & Autobiography—Criminals & Outlaws. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BV1DDMNN

A poetic satire of ghostwriters being hired to write puffery of and by patrons and sponsors, who pay to gain immortal fame for being “great”, while failing to perform any work to deserve any praise.

Josuah Sylvester’s Job Triumphant in His Trial and The Woodman’s Bear (1620): Volume 20: Nonfiction—Bibles—Other Translations—Text. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVCXJHFH

The first verse English translation of the Book of Job, and a fantasy epic poem about the woeful love between the Woodman and the Bear.

Email director@anaphoraliterary.com for free review copies of BRRAM.