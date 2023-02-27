Riverton, Wyoming Named Newest Aspiring Main Street Community

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council announced that Riverton, Wyoming, has been named as the newest Aspiring Main Street community, with the Riverton Downtowners taking a lead role in executing the Main Street Approach.

The Riverton Downtowners were established in 1995 with the goal of beautifying the downtown area. They have successfully partnered with the City of Riverton to plant flowers and trees, set up holiday decorations, and host events for the community. The Downtowners are known for the success of events such as the Fall Harvest Festival, the Riverton Happy Days (in partnership with the Riverton Ambassadors), and general beautification efforts.

“The Downtowners have created a network of business owners and community members who regularly participate in planning and hosting their work,” said Kayla Kler, Wyoming Main Street Manager. “The Main Street Approach will take their efforts into more complex areas, like economic vitality, which will be a great benefit for Riverton’s downtown revitalization efforts.”

The Main Street Approach is a grassroots method of economic and community development, focusing on historic preservation, small business, and inclusivity. Main Street is community-led, relying on resident feedback and volunteers.

Looking forward, the Downtowners will expand their reach with businesses, learn new ideas from other Wyoming Main Street (WMS) communities, and continue to work in partnership with the City of Riverton, the Chamber, and other organizations to execute new projects.

The Aspiring program through WMS serves as a three-year onboarding period for communities interested in building a sustainable Main Street program and focuses heavily on training, organizational best practices, and networking. At the end of that period, an Aspiring community applies to move into the Affiliate or Certified levels, offering them access to more exclusive financial and technical opportunities.

