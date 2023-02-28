Experience the charm of Arab hospitality on Dhow cruise

Experience Dubai in the night Dubai Creek Explore Dhow Cruise Marina

Dhow Cruise in Dubai takes you from one breathtaking landmark to the next. Check out this guide before you depart for an exciting vacation in Dubai!

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai is a city that captivates visitors of all ages, cultures, and interests. It is on almost everyone's bucket list. The city has world-class architecture, amenities, adventure, and the well-known Arabian hospitality. Anyone visiting Dubai, however, should not miss out on witnessing the beauty of the city from Dhow Cruises floating on beautiful Dubai Marina and Dubai Creek, enhancing the beauty of these renowned waterbodies and providing sight of this beautiful city's state-of-the-art architecture.

One of Dubai's most popular attractions is the dhow, a beautiful traditional wooden boat with a deck that has been converted into a restaurant. Dhows have been a part of Arabian culture for centuries. As modern transportation advanced, their place shifted from day-to-day to these beautiful floating restaurants showcasing Emirates legacy. Both Dubai Marina and Dubai Creek offer transportation to Dhow cruises. Each, however, has a distinct specialty.

Dhow Cruise Types

The famous Dhow Cruises are divided into different city lines that allow you to tour a specific location or city on your own. Here are the best Dhow Cruises in Dubai that will allow you to see the entire city without missing a beat.

Creek Dhow Cruise

Dubai Creek is a notable body of water located between two prominent and towering structures, which inspired the thrilling Dhow Cruise Creek. Dhow Cruise Creek provides views of the dazzling high-rise buildings and the prominent Dubai Skyline. Because of its complimentary pickup and drop off services, unique live shows, and unlimited food availability, Dubai Creek is the most popular Dhow cruise in Dubai. The 2-hour cruise should not be missed.

Dhow Cruise Marina

Dhow cruises in Dubai have an entire section dedicated to the traditional Bedouin way of life. Dhow cruise Marina explores the marina canal and the cultural aspects associated with this captivating body of water. The highlight of this cruise is the Marina skyline, which will leave you wide-eyed and wanting more. The marina cruise captures our attention with dances, songs, and breathtaking live shows that tell the story of how the now modernized city overcame various obstacles to become one of the world's most modern cities.

Dhow Cruises Abu Dhabi's

Abu Dhabi, the UAE's capital, has brilliant architectural sights, a twinkling skyline, beautiful mosques, and stunning landmarks. If you miss out on the exotic and wonderful Abu Dhabi Dhow cruise in Dubai, your Dubai trip will be incomplete. The cruise allows you to experience the capital's distinct city design and skyscrapers, which will make you wish you didn't have to leave. The food options will make you wonder how much you could eat without missing out on any Arabic dishes. The cruise is a worthwhile investment that will leave you in awe of the beautiful city.

Dhow cruise in Dubai to experience the charm of Arab hospitality

Dhow Cruise Dubai Marina and Dhow Cruise Dubai Creek are both cruises that will stay with you for the rest of your life. Several factors will influence your choice of Dhow cruise.

The first consideration is the traveller’s preference or taste. If you are interested in history and want to experience the old-world charm of this global city, Dhow Cruise Creek is the place to be. However, if you're looking for a modern and uber-urban experience in Dubai, Dhow Cruise Dubai Marina is the place to go. Dubai Marina is a beautifully designed man-made water body that is well integrated with the development on both sides. From this cruise, you can see most of the modern architectural representations.

Another distinction between dhow cruise Marina and dhow cruise Creek is the price of both cruises. Dhow Cruise Dubai Marina costs more than Dhow Cruise Creek. A lovely evening on the Dhow Cruise Marina will cost you around AED 200 per person, while the Dhow Cruise Creek will cost you AED 150 by Oasis Palm Tourism, a reputable and ISO Certified company in Dubai. Both have a 2-hour cruise time.

Both cruises share some similarities, including being exemplary examples of Arabian hospitality and Dubai's beautiful heritage Dhow. Both cruises offer some of the best meals available in Dubai. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus are available, with a wide range of options. The evening spent on either cruise will leave you mesmerized by the beauty of the city, but in very different ways. Onboard services on the cruises are at their best, with little difference where Marina cruise has an advantage over Creek cruise.

Dhow Cruise Dinner Dubai Marina Important Information

Depending on your selection, the transfer option is available in both private and shared mode. Pickups are only made from your Dubai hotel/residence, not from or at the airport. If the pick-up is to be done from a location other than a Dubai hotel/residence, an additional fee must be paid. Shared transfers from Deira, Sheikh Zayed, and Bur Dubai to Marina are available. The cruise begins at 9 p.m. If you choose to arrive without being picked up, you must arrive at least 30 minutes before the scheduled departure time. According to government regulations, no alcohol will be served, and no live performances will be held during the holy month of Ramadan. The pick-up and drop-off times on a shared transfer basis may be modified by 30 to 60 minutes depending on traffic conditions and the location of your pick-up spot.



Conclusion

Dubai is an energizing city that encourages visitors to participate in exciting activities that will make their trip unforgettable. Dhow cruises in Dubai are one such activity that will allow you to see the colourful and vibrant city in a unique and comfortable way. The cruise can be taken multiple times, but each time you will learn something new about the always-on-the-move city. Instead of being bored at home, visit Dubai and enjoy its pristine waters, scenic beaches, and colourful skyscrapers.