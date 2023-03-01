Region 10, EdCuration Partnering to Make EdTech Purchasing Easy
EdCuration and Region 10 lead the way for the curation of high-quality K-12 EdTech solutions for searching, comparing, and purchasing resources.
There's nowhere else teachers can go to get crowdsourced peer opinions about EdTech resources that will help with decision-making. We're excited to be the one-stop shop for EdTech solutions.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Region 10 ESC has partnered with EdCuration to host and promote vendor contracts for its EdTech Exchange Purchasing Cooperative. Region 10’s EdTech cooperative was formed to help districts satisfy federal, state, and local procurement requirements and provide the best available pricing for products and solutions related to K-12 Educational Technology (EdTech).
— Timeri Tolnay, CEO of EdCuration
EdCuration leads the way for the curation of high-quality K-12 EdTech solutions on their online marketplace for searching, comparing, and purchasing instructional resources. Local Education Agencies and educators across the country use EdCuration to search and curate teaching & learning solutions and utilize competitively bid, compliant contracts from Region 10 EdTech vendors to save time, stress, and money.
“We’re excited to be moving forward with a relationship that we know will be of great value to our LEAs,” says Jim Newhouse, Assistant Director at Region 10. “Saving educators time and money while connecting them to effective solutions is at the heart of our mission and motto.”
Educators at all levels can create a free account within EdCuration’s marketplace to begin their search for instructional tools and resources. They can then search by subject, grade level, trending topics, Evidence Base, and more. Region 10 awarded EdTech vendors are marked with a Region 10 badge and can also be found by filtering results on the EdCuration search page.
EdCuration’s marketplace consists of core and supplemental curriculum, EdTech tools, professional development solutions, remote teaching and tutoring programs--any resources designed to support teaching and learning. Educators can browse more than 600 products on topics such as literacy, math, SEL, computer science, intervention, and more. Utilizing the variety of filtering abilities, educators can see product content; read customer reviews of resources; review efficacy data on product effectiveness; see accolades earned by EdReports, Digital Promise, ISTE; and more.
In addition, this innovative EdTech marketplace includes shopping features where educators can download instant quotes and potentially purchase instructional resources directly within the marketplace, streamlining the purchasing process. For products not directly for sale at EdCuration yet, educators click “Let’s Chat” to begin a conversation with the sales rep or even “Schedule a Demo” for immediate access to company calendars. Programs that offer free pilots also enable educators to “Inquire about a Pilot.”
"There's nowhere else teachers can go to get crowdsourced peer opinions about EdTech resources that will help with decision-making," said Timeri Tolnay, CEO of EdCuration. "We're excited to be the one-stop shop for EdTech solutions for educators."
About EdCuration
Founded in 2018 by Timeri Tolnay, a former educator and curriculum leader, EdCuration simplifies the EdTech solution buying process by bringing together educators and the best educational programs together into one collaborative, online marketplace. Learn more at edcuration.com, and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
About Region 10
Region 10 Education Service Center is one of 20 regional service centers established by the Texas State Legislature in 1967 for the purpose of providing school services. Based in Richardson, Texas, Region 10 and its consultants impact more than 865,000 students and 106,000 school staff, of which 56,000 are teachers in more than 130 ISDs, charters, and private schools across 10 north Texas counties. Learn more at region10.org.
Katie Stoddard
EdCuration
+1 720-682-3380
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube