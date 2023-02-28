BrainKraft Announces Launch Readiness Accelerator for the Pragmatic Launch Class
Delivering a Practical Approach to Implementing a Reliable and Repeatable Launch Process at ScaleBIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrainKraft announced the BrainKraft Launch Readiness Accelerator for the Pragmatic Launch Class, a new service that closes the gap between individual skills development and implementing a repeatable, reliable product launch process at scale.
A survey of over 500 product professionals reveals that fewer than 10% of organizations have defined launch objectives with an explicit number and timeframe, and 90% of salespeople believe they aren’t adequately prepared to support the launch of a new product. So much effort goes into getting the product out the door that other critical dimensions of launch readiness are overlooked.
“A product launch is a coordinated effort to accelerate business objectives. Connecting with the business objectives critical to success is impossible without launch objectives. How can an organization believe they had a successful product launch when the benchmark for success was never defined?”, said Dave Daniels, the founder of BrainKraft.
Features and benefits of the BrainKraft Launch Readiness Accelerator for the Pragmatic Launch Course include:
- Builds on the skills learned in the Pragmatic Launch class
- A methodology that confidently guides customers through the implementation of a repeatable, reliable launch process at scale
- Tools and techniques that are easy to understand and use, like the Go-to-Market Canvas
- Expert facilitation to ensure implementation and accountability
BrainKraft can extend the value of the Pragmatic Launch class because BrainKraft knows a lot about it. BrainKraft founder Dave Daniels was the original creator of the class and structured every detail of it. Over ten years, he trained thousands of product managers, product marketing managers, marketing professionals, salespeople, product ops, and customer success professionals with the launch class.
During that time, he learned that some customers wanted more help than the launch class delivered. These companies were typically larger, more complex, and required more collaboration to get things done. They are companies that value processes at scale to ensure repeatability and reliability.
BrainKraft Launch Readiness Accelerator for the Pragmatic Launch Class is available starting in March 2023. For more information, visit www.brainkraft.com/post/new-launch-readiness-accelerator-for-the-pragmatic-launch-class
About the BrainKraft Launch Readiness Accelerator for the Pragmatic Launch Class
The BrainKraft Launch Readiness Accelerator for the Pragmatic Launch Class is a coaching engagement that extends the value of the Pragmatic Launch class through a guided methodology that ensures the successful implementation of a launch process that is repeatable and reliable at scale.
About BrainKraft
BrainKraft delivers methods, tools, and expertise to help companies implement a repeatable, reliable launch process at scale.
Dave Daniels
BrainKraft LLC
+1 602-614-8025
dave@brainkraft.com