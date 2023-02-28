Medical Display Market Expected to Reach US$ 3.2 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 4.9% [PDF Version]

Medical Display Market Analysis

Medical Display Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Axiomtek Co., Ltd., Barco, BenQ Medical Technology, COJE Co.,Ltd., Dell Inc., Double Black Imaging, FSN Medical Technologies, Sony Corporation, DIVA Laboratories. Ltd., EIZO Corporation, and Novanta Inc. (NDS Surgical Imaging).



A medical display is a specialized monitor designed for use in medical settings. Medical displays are used in various medical applications, including radiology, surgery, endoscopy, and pathology, to provide accurate and detailed images for diagnosis and treatment planning.



Medical displays are designed to meet strict medical industry standards for image quality, reliability, and safety. They typically have high resolution, wide viewing angles, and high contrast ratios to provide clear and accurate images. Medical displays are also designed to meet specific color accuracy standards, such as DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine), to ensure accurate color reproduction of medical images.



Medical Display Market Statistics: The global Medical Display market size was valued at $2.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.90% from 2020 to 2027.



Medical Display Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Medical Display research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Medical Display industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Medical Display which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



The segments and sub-section of Medical Display market is shown below:

By Device: Mobile, Desktop, and All-in-one



By Panel Size: Up to 22.9, 23.0 to 26.9, 27.0 to 41.9, and Above 42



By Resolution: Up to 2MP, 2.1 to 4MP, 4.1 to 8MP, and Above 8MP



By Application: Digital Pathology, Multi-modality, Surgical, Radiology, Mammography, and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Axiomtek Co., Ltd., Barco, BenQ Medical Technology, COJE Co.,Ltd., Dell Inc., Double Black Imaging, FSN Medical Technologies, Sony Corporation, DIVA Laboratories. Ltd., EIZO Corporation, and Novanta Inc. (NDS Surgical Imaging).



Important years considered in the Medical Display study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Medical Display Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Medical Display Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Medical Display in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Medical Display market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Medical Display market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



