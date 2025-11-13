Wood Preservative Market Size to Reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2033, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

Innovation and product development is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction and infrastructure development sector is a significant driver for the wood preservative market . Wood preservatives are essential in protecting wood against decay, fungi, insects, and other environmental factors, thereby extending its lifespan and ensuring durability. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.According to the report, the "wood preservative market" was valued at $1.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2033.Increasing awareness of environmental sustainability and green building practices drives demand for eco-friendly wood preservatives with low environmental impact and reduced toxicity. Manufacturers are developing water-based, bio-based, and eco-friendly wood preservatives as alternatives to traditional chemical treatments, meeting the preferences of environmentally-conscious consumers and businesses.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09677 Segment Overview:By end-use, the residential segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global wood preservative market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2033. Wood preservatives are essential in residential construction, maintenance, and renovation projects, ensuring the durability, safety, and aesthetic appeal of wood structures and components. By protecting wood from decay, fungi, insects, moisture, and other environmental factors, wood preservatives help homeowners maintain a healthy, safe, and beautiful living environment while reducing maintenance and replacement costs and enhancing the value of their properties.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09677 By type, the water-based segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global wood preservative market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2033. Water-based wood preservatives offer a sustainable, safe, and effective solution for protecting and enhancing the performance of wood in various applications. With their environmental benefits, ease of application, quick drying time, excellent performance, durability, aesthetic appeal, and cost-effectiveness, water-based wood preservatives are gaining popularity among contractors, homeowners, and DIY enthusiasts seeking eco-friendly and high-quality wood treatment solutions.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for around two-thirds of the global wood preservative market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.7%. In the Asia-Pacific region, the use of wood preservatives is influenced by a variety of factors, including rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, housing construction, and the increasing awareness of sustainable building practices.Buy this Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Key Industry Players:BASF SE, Troy Corporation, Remmers Group, Viance, LLC, Borax Inc., Lonza Group AG, Kop-Coat, Inc., Koppers Inc., Dolphin Bay Chemicals, Lanxess AGAbout us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.