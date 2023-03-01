ShadyVEU Introduces New Super Dark Sunglasses
ShadyVEU, a women-owned eyewear brand, is launching a new style of sunglasses called NOCTIX.
— Jasmin Molina
The NOCTIX sunglasses feature a super dark lens to help with eye protection, light sensitivity, migraines, and other vision benefits.
ShadyVEU empowers individuals to have an alternative choice when shopping for eyewear, keeping both style and usability in mind.
"Over the past 6 years of running ShadyVEU, I saw a need for a stylish, yet protective and durable pair of sunglasses,” said Jasmin Molina, founder and owner of ShadyVEU. ”It's truly difficult today to find a pair of sunglasses that offers both UVA + UVB protection, while still being affordable. With NOCTIX we're changing the game in the eyewear industry and we couldn't be prouder.”
Key Features:
The frame is made of TR90 thermoplastic, which is perfect for sensitive skin, created using eco-friendly manufacturing.
TR90 frames are extremely lightweight and allow for a barely-there feel. The material allows for extremely comfortable, all-day wear. It can reduce the burden on the bridge of the nose and ears.
This frame releases no chemical residue, so they are non-toxic and BPA-free.
They have a 2-year warranty against breakage due to material or workmanship from the date of purchase with valid proof of purchase. Lenses will have a one-time scratch coat warranty that covers basic surface scratches caused by routine wear. This warranty does not cover scratches caused by improper care or abuse.
The lenses are TAC (Tri Acetate Cellulose) polarized lenses which is a new lens technology formulated for superior visual and polarization clarity.
Pricing and Availability:
The NOCTIX sunglasses will be available immediately to everyone on March 1st, 2023
The NOCTIX sunglasses is available to shop on https://shadyveu.com/ for $89.99
About ShadyVEU:
ShadyVEU was founded by eyewear visionaries who recognized the need for a sunglasses brand focused on quality and proper vision protection. Through extensive research and constant customer feedback, ShadyVEU created the super dark sunglasses collection, which is now loved by individuals that suffer from headaches, migraines, and light sensitivities. ShadyVEU's darkest sunglasses have helped customers with varying vision conditions that require the least amount of sunlight to travel through the lens. ShadyVEU is committed to providing the best dark sunglasses available by creating quality eyewear that is helpful, affordable, and stylish.
With the success of quality dark sunglasses, ShadyVEU expanded into the snow sports sector and created the best ski goggles online. The ShadyVEU mirrored snow goggles, equipped with UV protection, polarized clarity, an indestructible frame, magnetic easy-to-change lenses, an adjustable strap, and a convenient carrying case, were an immediate hit. As with the darkest-tint sunglasses, ShadyVEU is committed to maintaining the top-quality eyewear provided since 2016.
For more information visit https://shadyveu.com/
If you would like more information about this product launch, please call Barnz Silvederio at 818-943-0316, or email info@shadyveu.com
