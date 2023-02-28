Thrombectomy Devices Market by Analysis like AngioDynamics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Abbott

The global thrombectomy devices market is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrombectomy devices are medical devices used to remove blood clots or thrombi from arteries or veins. These devices are often used in the treatment of ischemic stroke, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and pulmonary embolism (PE). There are various types of thrombectomy devices, but they all work by either physically removing the clot or breaking it up so that it can be naturally dissolved by the body. The global thrombectomy devices market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The design and complexity of surgical equipment can vary depending on the specific procedure being performed. Some surgical equipment is designed for minimally invasive surgery, where small incisions are made and specialized instruments are used to perform the procedure. Other surgical equipment is designed for open surgery, where larger incisions are made and the surgical site is exposed.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Medtronic Plc.,

Peters Surgical SASU,

Johnsons & Johnsons,

Conmed Corporation,

Novartis International AG,

Smith & Nephew PLC,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Cousin-Biotech,

Enthral Medical GMBH,

Fuhrmann GMBH,

Integral Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, and

KLS martin Group.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Thrombectomy Devices Market research to identify potential Thrombectomy Devices Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Thrombectomy Devices Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Some of the commonly used thrombectomy devices include:

1. Catheter-based thrombectomy devices: These devices use a long, thin catheter to reach the clot and remove it. Some of the catheter-based devices include aspiration catheters and stent retrievers.

2. Mechanical thrombectomy devices: These devices use various mechanical mechanisms, such as rotating wires, to break up the clot and remove it from the blood vessel.

3. Ultrasound-assisted thrombectomy devices: These devices use high-frequency sound waves to break up the clot and help remove it.

Thrombectomy devices have been shown to be effective in improving outcomes for patients with ischemic stroke and other conditions caused by blood clots. However, their use depends on the specific situation and the patient's medical history. The decision to use thrombectomy devices is usually made by a team of medical professionals, including neurologists, interventional radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

