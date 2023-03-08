Virgin Atlantic partners with Pancea to offer inflight wellness tips for customers

Virgin partners with Pancea for inflight aches and pain relief tips.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virgin Atlantic is proud to announce its partnership with Pancea, a leading provider of inflight wellness content. The partnership will bring Pancea's quick tips and exercises for neck, shoulder and lower back discomfort to Virgin Atlantic's inflight entertainment system, providing passengers with tools to fly comfortably.

Cathy Walters IFE Manager, Virgin Atlantic Airways commented: “We’re delighted to be working with Pancea Health.

“At Virgin Atlantic we believe wellness should be practiced as part of everyday life, even when you’re at 35,000 ft in the air.

“We hope by sharing these five mini-wellness episodes with our customers, they will experience the benefits while onboard.”

The content includes various stretches and release techniques designed to help passengers alleviate any discomfort and stiffness during long-haul flights. The exercises are simple and can be done in the comfort of an aircraft seat, making them accessible to passengers.

Pancea's content is available to all Virgin Atlantic passengers on long-haul flights. The company's team of specialists has designed the sessions specifically with the space on an aircraft in mind.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Virgin Atlantic because of their forward thinking initiatives around inflight wellness. We felt an understanding and alignment with our philosophy that aches and pains happen anywhere/anytime. And it is all about knowing simple and practical tips/techniques you can practice in your daily life," Ashley Hunt, CEO, Pancea.

Passengers can access the content via the inflight entertainment system; where they can also utilise personalised programmes through Pancea’s mobile application which is available in the Apple and Google Stores.

Virgin Atlantic is committed to providing its customers with a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience, and this partnership with Pancea is just one of the many ways the airline is working to achieve its goal.

About Pancea

Pancea is an injury prevention and recovery platform that provides individuals with personalized sessions and education to help reduce and manage aches/pains. The digital health company is redefining our relationship to pain and helping people know what to do and when to do it. The program contains practical and easy to do daily exercises, education, and techniques that can be utilized anywhere, anytime. The mobile application can be downloaded here: Pancea App

For more information visit www.pancea.ai

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. In 2022, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain’s only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the sixth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs over 7,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 28 destinations across four continents. Virgin Atlantic recently continued its expansion in the US, announcing a new route to Tampa from November 2022, following the launch of flights to Austin in May 2022.

Alongside shareholder and Joint Venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. On 3 February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers. Virgin Atlantic is also set to join the global airline alliance SkyTeam in 2023. Virgin Atlantic will become SkyTeam’s first and only UK member airline, enhancing the alliance’s transatlantic network and services to and from Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

Sustainability remains central to the airline, which is committed to achieving net zero by 2050. To meet this goal, Virgin Atlantic welcomed the first of 16 A330-900neos in October 2022. The A330-900neos are equipped with the most fuel-efficient engines and designed to be 11% more fuel and carbon efficient than the A330-300s that they replace and deliver a 50% reduction in airport noise contour. These investments reaffirm the airline’s dedication to flying one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies, resulting in the reduction of carbon emissions by 20%, increasing to 30% in 2027.

For more information visit www.virginatlantic.com or via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @virginatlantic.