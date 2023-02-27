FCW Selects MITRE's Dr. Jay Schnitzer as a 2023 Federal 100 Honoree

FCW named Jay Schnitzer, MD, Ph.D., MITRE chief technology and medical officer, to the 2023 Federal 100 for his leadership in enabling better health outcomes for patients by unlocking the vast research and treatment insights of interoperable electronic health records (EHRs).

Schnitzer guides MITRE's $100M independent research and development portfolio, including the company's initiative to use patient data to help cure cancer. In 2019, Schnitzer and current Director of the National Cancer Institute, Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, engaged a consortium of nonprofits to launch mCODE™ (minimal Common Oncology Data Elements), a common data standard and language for cancer care that can be incorporated into EHRs. mCODE enables access to anonymized data on the characteristics, treatments, and outcomes of cancer patients, which can then be analyzed to find new insights and improve cancer treatments.

"We are extremely proud of Jay and celebrate FCW's recognition of his ongoing and determined pursuit to bring more targeted and effective treatments to patients by harnessing data insights at scale," said MITRE President & Chief Executive Officer Jason Providakes, Ph.D. "And while Jay has many accomplishments as a surgeon, chemical engineer, and leader, his true gift is that of a ‘connector' forging teams across academia, industry, and government to tackle the biggest challenges in health – including cancer."

The maturation of mCODE, formalized in implementation guides for different therapies and approved by the Health Level Seven International (HL7) standards body, led to the formation of CodeX™, a public-private partnership, to identify additional use cases in healthcare and drive adoption of the mCODE standard.

In 2022, mCODE expanded its clinical trials pilot to more than 60 health organizations; CodeX grew to 43 members and the mCODE approach was adapted for other diseases and use in cardiology. MITRE's collaborative role in helping to "facilitate research participation; and establish a portable, shareable, standardized cancer health record" was recently cited by the White House in an update to the Biden Administration's own Cancer Moonshot.

FCW will honor the Federal 100 award winners at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on April 20. For 34 years, the awards have celebrated government, industry, and academic leaders who are transforming government and its ability to deliver on critical missions.

ABOUT MITRE

MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, MITRE works across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation. Learn more at mitre.org.

