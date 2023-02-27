Luz Lounge Announces Expansion with National Med Spa Franchise

Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - Lüz Lounge, based in Santa Monica, CA, is thrilled to announce the launch of its national med spa franchise offerings. Founded by Patty Rappa in 2016, the company is a medical aesthetics management organization that has created a turnkey business model to better serve doctors and nurse practitioners looking to launch their own med spas. Lüz Lounge opens the new med spas in an effort to maximize and enhance med spa services.

"We teach a philosophy of partnering with your providers," holds Patty Rappa, visionary behind Lüz Lounge, "It's a high-trust relationship." Like a client's stylist in a beauty salon, med spa providers like nurses and aestheticians are working in a similar space. Providers learn all the clinicals they need to provide wonderful services, but are also taught how to book appointments and make sales themselves. "They run their book of business completely mobile on their phones, iPads, and laptops," notes Rappa, "making it a completely paperless and cloud-based process where they perform virtual consults with their own patients or the doctor as needed."

Lüz Lounge was begun when Rappa identified two needs that were not being met in the med spa industry. The first was the need for a simple, cost-effective med spa solution for women to book services as part of their monthly routine without incurring a huge expense. The second was a need to make the internal operations of the med spa so efficient and turnkey, owners could afford to deliver the services at a fraction of the overhead cost without sacrificing quality.

The model created by Rappa is designed to empower the medical provider to operate like an independent beauty consultant, with much more autonomy over their schedule and income, yet keep a doctor on demand to help clear patients for treatments at the push of a button. "We hope to see it revolutionize med spa services by streamlining and optimizing them," holds Rappa, "Plus, it doesn't require expensive locations or tons of admin staff."

The staff culture is also incredibly strong because there's a level of teamwork and accountability that comes along with this level of autonomy too. The Lüz med spas offices are meant to be super fun spaces," says Rappa, "They're called lounges because it's meant to feel like a fun, social space."

Lüz Lounge is a Santa Monica-based company founded in 2016 by Patty Rappa. The company is pleased to launch its new franchises, which work to further integrate providers into the business model. To learn more, email Patty Rappa at patty@luzlounge.com and visit the company website www.LuzLounge.com.

