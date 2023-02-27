Stephens Announces Chief Operating Officer Leadership Transition

Stephens, an independent financial services firm, today announced that Brad Eichler has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective May 1, 2023. Mr. Eichler has led Stephens' Investment Banking practice since 2015 and succeeds Curt Bradbury, who has held the COO role since 1995. Mr. Bradbury will become Vice Chairman of Stephens and remain on the Board. This leadership transition reflects Stephens' long-term growth initiatives and an organizational alignment focused on future performance.

"As we look to Stephens' future, Brad is well-matched to the task of driving our firm forward. His leadership transformed our Investment Banking business," said Warren Stephens, Chairman, President and CEO of Stephens. "Brad is a proven leader among our executive team, industry management and clients, and has been a true steward of Stephens' corporate philosophy and culture. I believe there is no one better positioned to succeed Curt as we grow, compete and distinguish Stephens in the market. This leadership transition is an extension of the sound operational foundation developed and led by Curt. For more than 50 years, Curt has been integral to Stephens' success and commitment to excellence. Stephens collectively, and I personally, thank Curt for his vision, leadership and friendship within our firm and beyond. As Vice Chairman, we will have the continued benefit of Curt's guidance on strategic plans, regulatory matters and other industry issues."

Brad Eichler is a 30 plus year veteran of Stephens. His earlier leadership roles within Stephens include Director of Research and Co-Head of Investment Banking from 2007 - 2015. During his term in Investment Banking, the department grew into a global entity with 250 banking professionals across the U.S., London and Frankfurt, covering more than six industries comprising 18 focused sub-verticals.

"Brad has distinguished himself at Stephens, and has fully earned this opportunity," said Curt Bradbury, incoming Vice Chairman of Stephens. "I am proud of my time as COO and what we accomplished growing our company into an international player, as well as in the trust Warren and the Stephens family placed in me. Brad has my complete support in furthering operational success and development at Stephens. This is an exciting time and I look forward to our future."

"I am honored and humbled to have this opportunity in the leadership of Stephens, the company where I have spent the past 31 years of my career," added Brad Eichler, incoming Chief Operating Officer at Stephens. "Following a legend is never easy, but Curt has made this transition as seamless as possible. I have worked for Curt, and with Curt, for more than 28 years and cannot say enough about his wisdom, insight and financial acumen. The firm has accomplished so much in the past 90 years, I am very excited about the future."

Stephens also announced the promotion of Matthew Marks to Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Banking, which is also effective May 1, 2023. Mr. Marks currently leads the Investment Banking Dealership practice, focusing on transaction advisory work. He joined Stephens in 2002, and has since completed more than 60 transactions. Mr. Marks serves on the board of Vanguard Truck Centers, a Class 8 truck dealership group owned by Stephens Capital Partners.

Mr. Stephens added, "Matthew's contributions to the growth and success of the Investment Banking division have been significant. He brings a keen focus on advancing the best interests of Stephens and our clients for the years ahead."

About Stephens

"Stephens" (the company brand name) is a leading family-owned investment firm that includes Stephens Inc. (member NYSE/SIPC), Stephens Investment Management Group, LLC, Stephens Insurance, LLC, Stephens Capital Partners LLC and Stephens Europe Limited.

Stephens Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Founded in 1933, Stephens Inc. provides securities brokerage, investment banking and other financial services to a broad client base which includes corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions, institutional investors and individual investors throughout the United States and overseas. Stephens Inc. (Home Office: 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR USA, 501-377-2000) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Member SIPC/NYSE. For more information, visit www.stephens.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230226005211/en/