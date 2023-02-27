Healey-Driscoll Administration Names Agricultural Resources Commissioner 

BOSTON — Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Rebecca Tepper today announced the appointment of Ashley E. Randle to the role of Commissioner of the Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR). MDAR supports, regulates, and enhances the rich diversity of the Commonwealth’s agricultural community to promote economically and environmentally sound food safety and animal health measures and fulfill agriculture’s role in energy conservation and production. Randle starts on March 6, 2023, as the twenty-first Commissioner and the first woman appointed to lead the Department.

“As we build our leadership teams in the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, I’m glad Ashley is joining the Healey-Driscoll Administration,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “Having been raised on a dairy farm, Ashley deeply understands and appreciates the agricultural industry. Her experience will be critical to guiding agricultural policy for our state, supporting our farmers and fisheries, and promoting access to nutritious foods in every community.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my service to the Commonwealth as a member of the Healey-Driscoll Administration,” added Randle. “We will continue to work to ensure a safe and secure food supply while building a more equitable, robust, and resilient local food system. Agriculture has laid the foundation for my career, and I have a deep appreciation for the dedicated members of our Massachusetts agricultural sector. It’s truly a privilege to work with our MDAR team, farmers, fishers, and stakeholders in this new role.”

“The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture commends the appointment of Ashley Randle as Massachusetts agriculture commissioner and welcomes her as the new NASDA member,” said Ted McKinney, CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. “We know her well from her great work over the years and have witnessed her excellence as a leader in Massachusetts. We look forward to working with her to help create state and federal policy that best serves farmers, ranchers, urban agriculture, and all communities.”

“The Massachusetts Association of Dairy Farmers would like to congratulate the Healey-Driscoll Administration on the appointment of Ashley Randle as Commissioner of Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources,” added David W. Shepard, President of the Massachusetts Association of Dairy Farmers. “Ashley is a proven leader with a passion for local agriculture and has a deep understanding of the commitment necessary to produce food in the Commonwealth. We will proudly work with her to help feed our citizens.”

“We are delighted to welcome Ashley Randle as the new Commissioner at MDAR,” said Catherine D’Amato, Greater Boston Food Bank President and CEO. “As deputy commissioner, she was a valued partner in helping to skillfully manage funds in support of hunger-relief through the Massachusetts Emergency Food Assistance Program, with a portion of this state funding dedicated toward the purchase of local MassGrown products. We look forward to our continued partnership with MDAR under the leadership of Commissioner Randle as we continue to work collaboratively to address hunger in the Commonwealth.”

About Ashley E. Randle

Ashley Randle currently serves as Deputy Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, where she oversees legislative and policy affairs. Prior, Ashley was the Member Services Director for Northeast Dairy Producers Association, Inc. and the Marketing Specialist/Special Projects at the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry. She graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Economics & Management and Animal Science and received her Juris Doctorate from Western New England University School of Law. She currently serves as a Trustee to the Massachusetts 4-H Foundation Board and was named to Worcester Business Journal’s 40 Under Forty class in 2022. Ashley was born and raised on her family’s fifth-generation dairy farm in South Deerfield and resides in Sterling with her husband.

