- Statewide Virtual Job Fair Mar. 2

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 27, 2023) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a statewide virtual job fair, Thursday, Mar. 2. More than 60 Utah employers will participate in the free online event. Employers are hiring for thousands of open positions statewide.

“With Utah’s continued strong economy, now is a great time for job seekers to upscale their career,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “We encourage attendees to prepare for the fair by updating their resume and researching potential employers.”

The virtual job fair will feature open positions in healthcare, government, transportation, construction manufacturing, retail and more. Find a complete list of participating employers at jobs.utah.gov.

Job seekers can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will enter the fair where they will see rows of employer booths. By clicking on an employer’s booth, they can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, Mar. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov and create an account or sign in to 'my Job Search.' Once signed in, the link to pre-register is located at the top of the user’s dashboard. On the day of the event, come back to the same spot to find the link to join the virtual job fair. The department is also offering two online workshops the day before, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.

In addition to the virtual job fair, job seekers can search more than 50,000 openings at jobs.utah.gov or visit their local employment center. Employment counselors are available for one-on-one coaching and can help with resume writing and mock interviews. Employers who want to participate in the free event should contact their local workforce development specialist by visiting jobs.utah.gov/workforce.

