FWC seeks public input at virtual workshops on protections for goliath grouper spawning aggregations

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting two virtual workshops this week to gather feedback on proposed rulemaking that would enact seasonal fishing closures on priority goliath grouper spawning aggregation sites in southeast Florida to reduce potential impacts of catch-and-release fishing.

The virtual workshops are scheduled on the following dates:

Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1 at 6 p.m.

Connect to the meeting by going to MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking “Rulemaking: Submit a Comment/Attend a Workshop” and then “Upcoming Public Workshops.” A link will be posted on the day of each workshop.

If you are unable to join the workshops, feedback can still be provided by visiting MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments or emailing Marine@MyFWC.com.

For current recreational goliath grouper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Goliath.