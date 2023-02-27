Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 369,813 in the last 365 days.

FWC seeks public input at virtual workshops on protections for goliath grouper spawning aggregations

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting two virtual workshops this week to gather feedback on proposed rulemaking that would enact seasonal fishing closures on priority goliath grouper spawning aggregation sites in southeast Florida to reduce potential impacts of catch-and-release fishing.

The virtual workshops are scheduled on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m.
  • Wednesday, March 1 at 6 p.m.

Connect to the meeting by going to MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking “Rulemaking: Submit a Comment/Attend a Workshop” and then “Upcoming Public Workshops.”  A link will be posted on the day of each workshop.

If you are unable to join the workshops, feedback can still be provided by visiting MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments or emailing Marine@MyFWC.com.

For current recreational goliath grouper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Goliath.

You just read:

FWC seeks public input at virtual workshops on protections for goliath grouper spawning aggregations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more