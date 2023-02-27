FWC enhancing habitat at Crescent Lake

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will begin a major aquatic habitat restoration project on Crescent Lake starting Feb. 27. The 15,960-acre lake is in Putnam and Flagler counties and is popular for anglers targeting largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish and black crappie.

FWC staff will plant 125,000 native bulrush plants to enhance fish and wildlife habitat around the lake. Bulrush plants installed in Crescent Lake will be translocated from dense stands in Lake Jesup.

Plantings will occur in Crescent Lake’s shallow water areas in water depths of 1-3 feet. Native aquatic plants provide excellent habitat for both adult and juvenile largemouth bass as well as many other fish and wildlife species.

After hurricanes Matthew (2016) and Irma (2017) impacted aquatic habitat throughout the St. John’s River, FWC staff continue to work on restoration projects including this one to improve conditions for fish, wildlife, anglers, hunters and wildlife viewers.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lakes.

For more information about this project, contact Dan Kolterman with the FWC’s Aquatic Habitat Conservation and Restoration Section at 352-800-5024 or Marcus Zokan with the FWC Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management at 352-620-7343.