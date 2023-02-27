Submit Release
Aqua Marketing & Communications Recognized as Global Leader

Agency’s Work Wins Iconic Adrian Awards for Distinction in Tourism Marketing

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aqua Marketing & Communications, one of the nation’s leading destination marketing firms, has been honored by Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) for creating some of the world’s best marketing campaigns within the tourism, travel, and hospitality industries.

The Adrian Awards are recognized as the most prestigious global tourism marketing competition. As such, Aqua’s work was judged by an international panel of distinguished professionals from within the industry.

Aqua’s acknowledged projects won three collective awards, for their innovative approach to marketing and communications, which included:

Integrated Marketing Campaign, “Welcome” – Visit Lauderdale
Public Relations/Communications/Special Event – Visit Lauderdale / Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
Advertising/Print Collateral, AFAR Cruise Insert – Visit Lauderdale

“As an integrated firm offering a strategic blend of services spanning the entire spectrum of marketing communications, it is an honor to be recognized among the world’s best for our work in multiple disciplines, including PR, advertising, promotion, digital advertising and social media,” said Aqua President, Dave Di Maggio. “The wins are a testament to each department’s ability to service our clients at the highest level and solidify Aqua’s position as a leader in the industry. In short, they are proof our team can do it all and we do it all with award-winning results.”

The recent recognition is only the latest in a series of significant wins for the agency. Aqua also garnered statewide acclaim in the destination marketing and tourism industry through Visit Florida’s Flagler Awards for its Visit Lauderdale “Welcome” Campaign – including two first-place Henry Awards, one Silver Flagler for a niche marketing campaign to the LGBT+ audience and a Bronze Flagler for a mixed media campaign.

About Aqua Marketing and Communications
As one of the nation’s leading destination marketing agencies, Aqua Marketing & Communications, Inc., is a full-service firm specializing in destination marketing and economic development, with locations throughout Florida, including St. Petersburg and Fort Lauderdale. Aqua offers an interdisciplinary marketing approach, through strategic execution of branding, digital advertising, creative, public relations, and social media. Aqua successfully and efficiently drives brand awareness and visibility for its clients across the country. www.welcometoaqua.com

