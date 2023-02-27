Chilean marketing digital agency LFI expands operations to Mexico
Our expansion into the Mexican market is an essential step to fulfill our desire to consolidate ourselves as a regional agency.”SANTIAGO, CHILE, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LFI, the leading digital agency in the Chilean market, announced its expansion to Mexico, together with a local partner. After 13 years of sustained growth in Chile and after consolidating its operation in Colombia in 2020, the arrival in the Mexican market seeks to strengthen its international operations and offer solutions to clients with multi-market operations in Latin America.
The new Mexican operation comes to fruition through a partnership with local technology company SIT Consultores, based in Monterrey, Nueva León, and with offices in Mexico City. "Our expansion into the Mexican market is an essential step to fulfill our desire to consolidate ourselves as a regional agency," says Ivan Colodro, partner at LFI. "Our association with SIT Consultores has been the ideal formula for that objective."
LFI is a digital marketing company that provides web development services through the integration of various digital experience platforms (DXP), such as Sitefinity, Expression Engine, Hubspot and Sharpspring, as well as creative digital agency and media planning services. In turn, participate in Pronodo, a firm specialized in cloud infrastructure management and cybersecurity.
The commitment to the Mexican market responds to the rapid growth experienced by DXP platforms worldwide. DXPs are solutions that combine the management of organizations' digital presence through centralized management of touch points, along with aligning commercial and conversion strategies.
The global DXP market is estimated to have a combined annual growth of 13.3% during the period 2022 - 2030, according to a study by GVR, a market research consultancy. (*)
LFI was founded in 2009 by Hector Vera and Ivan Colodro, and has a team of more than 100 collaborators distributed in its offices in Santiago and Bogota. Among its clients are companies from the financial, health, education, manufacturing, retail and government sectors, among others.
Among the first activities in the Mexican market, LFI will participate in the 8th Digital America Technology and Business Congress 2023, which will take place on June 21 and 22 in the Mexican capital.
(*) https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-experience-platform-market
