SAFE GREEN GAMES TO ENGAGE COMMUNITY-WIDE APPROACH

The Safe and Green Games Initiative, which will be launched on Friday 3rd March in Honiara will engage a whole of community approach as Honiara looks to beautify itself ahead of the 2023 Pacific Games in November.

The approach, according to the joint taskforce including the National Hosting Authority, the Government Services Integrated Committee (GSIC) and Honiara City Council and other stakeholders is calling on all Honiara residents to lend a hand in cleaning up and greening the city.

“Let us take pride in our city as Honiara residents by supporting authorities to lend a hand to this great initiative,” Leonard Ofainu’u, Deputy Secretary Corporate Services at PMO and taskforce member said last week.

The Safe Green Games Taskforce is organising a major launch which begins on Friday 3rd March with a float parade, a major city clean-up on Saturday 4th March and combine church service on Sunday 5th March at the Saint Barnabas Anglican Cathedral.

All these activities marks the beginning of clean-up activities in the entire city from Henderson in the East to White River in the West.

According to Ofainu’u, the taskforce is collaborating with all Honiara City Councilors to take a leading role in rallying their ward residents to participate in all planned clean-up activities.

Similarly, the Government will rally its Ministries to kick off a weekly clean-up activity every Friday’s on their designated zones within the city.

Churches, Civil Society groups, Private Sector and Schools will also rally their members to join in the safe and green games initiative.

It believed that a green and clean Honiara will leave a legacy in the minds of visitors to the capital during and after the games.

The initiative is expected to leave a lasting impression in the minds of Honiara residents to maintain a clean and safe Honiara city beyond the games.

