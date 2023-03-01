Student champs move on to international competition for problem solving
Student champions from 8 countries collaborate and compete for the title of Future Problem Solving International Champion!AMHERST, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Problem Solving Program International’s (FPSPI) International Conference will host over 1,500 problem solvers from around the globe. The Opening Ceremony on June 8th, 2023 will kick off this annual event!
These 4th-12th grade students have displayed futuristic thinking employing our creative problem solving process; local qualifying competitions earned them a coveted invitation to the conference. Through its programs, FPSPI prepares these students to be tomorrow’s leaders, ready to solve global problems.
Global Issues Problem Solving and Scenario competitors will tackle potential problems set in the near future on this year’s topic Currency. These teams and individuals must research all aspects of Currency to be prepared for competitive events where a futuristic scenario will be analyzed and addressed.
Details on the topic can be found at https://www.fpspi.org/ic-topic/
Community Problem Solving competitors are showcased in an expo, displaying projects spanning the past year. For these student-driven projects, the participants designed a project to serve an identified need in their community. The Community Problem Solving Showcase is held Friday, June 9th and open to the public to learn about the work of our amazing youth.
April Michele, Executive Director of FPSPI, states her excitement about the program. “Our 2023 event marks our first full in-person event since 2019, and we are thrilled to be back together! Future Problem Solving’s young leaders inspire us with their enthusiasm and creativity, ready to tackle the world’s toughest problems,” April said. “The problem solving abilities of our students model the hope and resiliency of our future. We are immensely proud of all the work these students, and their coaches and parents, perform throughout the year. The problem solvers of today will be the change makers for a better tomorrow!”
Future Problem Solving Program International (FPSPI) a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 1974, has grown into an international academic program, challenging students to think creatively and futuristically. For nearly 50 years, FPSPI has worked to help students develop the critical and creative thinking skills they will need to solve real-world challenges, and apply those skills to finding solutions that have the potential to bring about positive change. Since its inception, the program has grown to include students from 8+ countries and 29 states in the US. Over 15,000 students officially participated in 2022-23, and hundreds of thousands participate each year as the program also reaches students involved non-competitively in classrooms or after school programs.
